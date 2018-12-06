WWE Rumor Mill: Online speculation on WWE creative using ECW originals' idea for Daniel Bryan segment

The New Daniel Bryan!

What’s the story?

Last night on Smackdown Live, Daniel Bryan officially cemented that the yes movement was dead by throwing his belt plates on the floor during his MizTV segment. However, there’s online speculation that creative may have taken this idea from former WWE Tag Team Champion Taz during his podcast.

In case you didn’t know…

On the November 20th edition of Smackdown Live, Daniel Bryan explained his reasoning behind turning his back on the WWE Universe during the WWE championship match against AJ Styles. While the segment garnered praise, it was pointed out by former the ECW original on his podcast, The Taz Show, that Daniel Bryan still had his custom side “Yes!” plates on the WWE title and offered a solution. Wrestling Inc was able to translate the former WWE commentator’s word from the podcast:

"You tell me the 'Yes! Yes! Yes!" movement is dead and yet the belt says 'Yes! Yes! Yes', right? So you might say, 'Wait a minute Taz, hold up a second, not so far. Why would they take the side-plates off when they don't know that he's going to say The Yes Movement is dead, in character.'

And I would say to you, you are correct, but Daniel Bryan should've made mention of this belt, of the side-plates, and pointed it out. And I would've liked it if he would've taken a Phillips head screwdriver out of his sweater that he's wearing..

He continued, saying:

OK, you take the little Phillips head screwdriver out of your pocket, unscrew the plate and throw it on the floor. The Yes Movement is dead. Show the plate, acknowledge it, it's cool. It makes it even cooler when he does it. I would've had him, just hold the belt up without the plates. How cool would that s--t have been?"

The heart of the matter

As seen last night on Smackdown Live, Bryan did something very similar to what Taz suggested on his podcast a week before. Lean Mean Fight fused Taz’s audio with the Daniel Bryan segment and pointed out the similarities between the two:

"Because @WWE listened to what @OfficialTAZ said." Just because the plate is made of "steel," does not mean you can "steal" food (content) off the plate! #TheTazShow #DanielBryan #SmackDownLIVE pic.twitter.com/mY92P8vy0D — Lean Mean Fight (@LMFight) December 5, 2018

Taz's response implied that this isn’t the first time that WWE creative has taken ideas from others:

**EXPLICIT** - Jeez, this never ends. LM, thanks for putting thus together. https://t.co/DrvHllBsyl — TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) December 5, 2018

A fan mentioned that the former WWE Tag Team champion should work for the creative team of RAW, but Taz replied clearly disinterested in the job:

Pay is way too low. https://t.co/oGb4OB0v5y — TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) December 5, 2018

What’s next?

There’s no word or not whether creative did use Taz’s idea in some type of way. At the moment, the rumor just remains speculation even if there’s some evidence pointing to creative using the ECW originals’ idea.

