Azmeraw eyeing to defend TSK 25K crown

Kolkata, Dec 15 (PTI) Ethiopian teenager Degitu Azmeraw will look to defend her crown, while Kenya's Amos Kipruto is eyeing to eclipse Kenenisa Bekele's course record in the fifth Tata Steel Kolkata 25km run here Sunday.

In her maiden international appearance last year, Azmeraw stunned everyone by taking the honours in the women's elite section with a course record timing of one hour 26 minutes and 01 seconds.

The 19-year-old has grown stronger this year as she has bettered her personal best timing to 1:06:47 at the RAK Half Marathon in February and later winning the Gifu Half Marathon in Japan.

"Last year's race changed my life and I am happy to return here again. I have ambitions to win this race again and I am in very good shape," she said.

Alongside Azmeraw on the start line will be 31-year-old Florence Kiplagat, a gold medallist at the 2009 IAAF World Cross Country Championships and the 2010 IAAF World Half Marathon Championships and also a former half marathon world record holder.

A two-time former winner of the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon, Kiplagat was out of action for a year and finished fourth at this year's Chicago Marathon last month.

Kenya's Amos Kipruto will lead the men's elite field, especially after winning the silver medal at the Berlin Marathon in September.

The 26-year-old said he's in perfect shape to better Ethiopian legend Bekele's course record of 1:13:48.

He will, however, face a strong challenge from Bekele's compatriot, Birhanu Legese, a two-time Delhi Half Marathon winner.

A total of 10 international runners will compete in the men's elite field, while the women's section will have eight participants.

Services runner Avinash Sable who recently broke a 37-year-old national record in steeple chase will be the one to watch out from among Indian runners.

For company, he will have the promising Abhishek Pal who won the Delhi Half Marathon this year.

Defending champion in the Indian women's category, Loganathan Suriya will look to retain her crown and better her last year's timing of 1:26:53.

Two-time Asian Games medal-winning steeplechaser Sudha Singh will be the other Indian in the women's field.

The course goes along the historic Red Road that runs through the heart of Kolkata, as well as many other familiar sights of the city including Victoria Memorial and the Eden Gardens