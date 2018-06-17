Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Beaten Felix eyes Tokyo Olympics and Bolt record

Allyson Felix, an 11-time world champion and six-time Olympic gold medallist, finished third over 400m.

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 17 Jun 2018, 12:41 IST
12

Arcadis Great CityGames Manchester - Deansgate
Arcadis Great CityGames Manchester - Deansgate

Marseille, June 17, 2018 (AFP) Allyson Felix, an 11-time world champion and six-time Olympic gold medallist, finished third over 400m at a meeting in Marseille on Saturday before insisting that she hasn't given up on matching Usain Bolt's record of eight Olympic titles in Tokyo in 2020.

American star Felix was beaten on Saturday by Italy's Libiana Grenot, the European champion, with Drayton Shakes of Great Britain taking second place.

"It wasn't a great evening for me. I hope to do better but this year is very different," said 32-year-old Felix, the most decorated female athlete with a total of nine Olympic medals and 16 at the worlds.

"I'm a long way off my best form but I am going home now to work." Felix, the 200m champion at the 2012 Olympics in London and silver medallist over 400m in Rio in 2016, has her eyes set on another title when the 2020 Games roll around in Japan in two years' time.

"In team but especially in the individual events, I hope to be a champion in Tokyo.

"This year is important as preparation for 2019 (when the world championships are held in Doha).

"Each season is a new challenge and I think that I haven't yet reached my maximum.

Blake 'hiding' from Bolt after Commonwealth hiccup
RELATED STORY
10 things you need to know about Usain Bolt, the fastest...
RELATED STORY
10 greatest male sprinters of all time
RELATED STORY
The Rise of Running as a Sport in India
RELATED STORY
Top 5 marathons in the world
RELATED STORY
10 greatest female sprinters of all time
RELATED STORY
5 star runners who love cricket
RELATED STORY
5 greatest marathon runners of all time
RELATED STORY
Top 5 sport psychology lessons from 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag'
RELATED STORY
5 footballers who can become sprinters
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us