Gopi, Rawat headline Indian field at ADHM

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Gopi T and defending champion Nitendra Singh Rawat will lead the Indian challenge at the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon on October 21.

The Indian contingent will put up a fierce fight as the Asian Marathon Champion Gopi will lead the Indian Elite Men's category alongside course record holder Nitendra Singh Rawat.

The two ran a thrilling race at the 2018 Tata Mumbai Marathon where Gopi pipped Rawat only in the last 200 metres to win the title.

Avinash Sable, who stood third in the 2017 Delhi Half Marathon, will also add teeth to the competition. In the recently concluded Open National Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar, Sable clinched the gold in Steeplechase 3000m erasing the 37-year-old national record in the process.

Sanjivani Jadhav and Monica Athare will lead the Indian Elite Women's category. Jadhav, who finished on top in the Half Marathon category at Mumbai Marathon earlier this year, also won a bronze at the 2018 Asian Cross Country Championships in China. She also went on to win the 2018 TCS World 10K Bengaluru. Athare, on the other hand, clinched the New Delhi Marathon 2018 and also was the winner in Indian Elite Women's category of the Delhi Half Marathon in 2016. She came second to Jadhav in the Half Marathon category at this year's Mumbai Marathon.

The USD 2,80,000 event will witness participants running in four race categories - Half Marathon (elite & amateur), Great Delhi Run, 10K Run, Senior Citizens and Champions with Disability