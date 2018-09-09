Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Bolt takes break from Australia football training

PTI
NEWS
News
11   //    09 Sep 2018, 09:54 IST

Sydney, Sept 9 (AFP) Sprint legend Usain Bolt's football training has been put on hold after he flew out of Australia for a "previously planned commitment", his A-League club has said.

The Jamaican superstar is pursuing his long-held dream of playing professional football and arrived in Gosford, 75 kilometres (47 miles) north of Sydney, last month for training with the Central Coast Mariners.

The 32-year-old has been with the A-League side for three weeks and in late August made a 20-minute cameo for the club in a pre-season game.

"Usain Bolt will be abroad from Sunday, 9 September to Sunday, 16 September for a previously planned commitment," the Mariners said on Saturday.

"This commitment was agreed between Usain Bolt and the Central Coast Mariners before his training period commenced with the club."

The team did not say where Bolt was travelling to, but Sydney's Daily Telegraph reported that he was going to France for an event.

Bolt's arrival has generated excitement on the Central Coast, with some 10,000 people packing the local stadium for his football debut.

The world's fastest man has struggled with his fitness since arriving, but said last month that he hoped to be ready to go by the start of the A-League season in mid-October

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
10 things you need to know about Usain Bolt, the fastest...
RELATED STORY
How distinctive is trail running from the conventional...
RELATED STORY
Volunteering Era in Running Races
RELATED STORY
Running psychology tips: What to think about while...
RELATED STORY
5 star runners who love cricket
RELATED STORY
5 footballers who can become sprinters
RELATED STORY
10 greatest male sprinters of all time
RELATED STORY
The Rise of Running as a Sport in India
RELATED STORY
Experiencing the 220 km run in Hennur Bamboo Forest
RELATED STORY
5 football players who can become marathon runners
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us