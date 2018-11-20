×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Britain's Farah eyes London Marathon glory

PTI
NEWS
News
6   //    20 Nov 2018, 16:44 IST

London, Nov 20 (AFP) European marathon record holder Mo Farah is the first major name to sign up to compete in next year's London Marathon, organisers announced Tuesday.

The 35-year-old Somalia-born Briton decided to quit the track after last year's world championships and focus solely on the marathon. It paid off -- he set a new European mark of 2hrs 05mins 11secs when winning the prestigious Chicago Marathon in October.

Farah, a quadruple Olympic champion having achieved the distance double of 5,000 metres and 10,000m in 2012 and 2016, said he was looking forward to pitting his wits against the traditionally strong field the race attracts.

"I'm delighted to confirm I'll be returning to race the London Marathon again next year," Farah said in a statement issued by the organisers of the April 28 race.

"I've often said how racing in London is very special to me and the London Marathon gives me the chance to run in front of my fans, on my home roads, where the atmosphere is like nothing else."

Farah, also a six-time world track champion, said he is delighted with the progress he has made this year although his European mark is some way off the world best set in Berlin this year by Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge of 2hr 1min 39sec.

"I feel I have made great strides in the past year, finishing third in London in April, and winning my first major marathon in Chicago in October," said Farah.

"That and breaking both the British and European records has given me the confidence that I can compete against the best marathon runners in the world.

"London always puts together a world-class field and I expect that will be exactly the same in 2019 and I can't wait for the challenge

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
London 2012 Olympics Games 400m champion Sanya...
RELATED STORY
5 greatest marathon runners of all time
RELATED STORY
My Captivating 2018 Brooklyn Half Marathon Experience
RELATED STORY
5 footballers who have run marathons
RELATED STORY
5 facts about history of marathon you must know
RELATED STORY
Eliud Kipchoge's attempt at breaking the 2 hour barrier
RELATED STORY
Indian Runners at Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon 2018
RELATED STORY
Marathon leading up to your first marathon
RELATED STORY
Registrations extended for IDBI Federal Life Insurance...
RELATED STORY
5 football players who can become marathon runners
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us