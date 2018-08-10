Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Delhi Half Marathon advanced to Oct 21 to avoid winter smog

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
2   //    10 Aug 2018, 15:56 IST

New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) The Airtel Delhi Half Marathon is scheduled to be held on October 21 this year in a bid to avoid the winter smog and pollution in the national capital.

The IAAF Gold Label Race will witness over 35,000 participants across five categories: Half Marathon (21.097km), Great Delhi Run (6km), Open 10K, Senior Citizens Run (4.3km) and Champions with Disability (2.4Km).

"We are pleased that the Promoters have taken into account the feedback from Airtel, our customers and citizens at large and brought forward the race day to October 21," said Ravindra Singh Negi, Bharti Airtel Delhi-NCR CEO.

"We hope this will help address some of the concerns relating to air pollution and the well-being of the participants and believe that all stakeholders need to continue collaborating and build on this positive initiative."

Procam International opened the registrations for the Half Marathon and Open 10K today and it would stay open till September 7.

Registrations for the Great Delhi Run, Senior Citizens' Run and the Champions with Disability Run also begun today and it would close on September 28.

"This year is a special milestone for us, as Procam completes 30 years and to see our vision taking shape in this fashion is very satisfying," said Vivek Singh, Procam International Joint Managing Director.

"When we introduced this distance in Delhi, we always believed that it had the potential to be one of the world's most prestigious races and importantly get Delhi running."

Ethiopian duo of Almaz Ayana, the Olympic and World 10,000m champion, and Berhanu Legese won gold medals in the 2017 Airtel Delhi half marathon.

The 10th edition of the Delhi half marathon, which was held on November 19th last year, had got into controversy after there were calls to cancel the event due to prevalent air pollution in the national capital

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
My Captivating 2018 Brooklyn Half Marathon Experience
RELATED STORY
A Marathon In Forest - Durshet Forest Marathon
RELATED STORY
Marathon leading up to your first marathon
RELATED STORY
The Rise of Running as a Sport in India
RELATED STORY
Goa Marathon 2018
RELATED STORY
How distinctive is trail running from the conventional...
RELATED STORY
22 experiences every marathon runner understands
RELATED STORY
5 greatest marathon runners of all time
RELATED STORY
5 facts about history of marathon you must know
RELATED STORY
5 tennis stars who have run a marathon
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us