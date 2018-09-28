Former Olympic champion Sanya named event ambassador of Airtel Delhi Half Marathon

New Delhi, Sept 28 (PTI) Four-time Olympic gold medallist athlete Sanya Richards-Ross has been named as the event ambassador for the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon scheduled to be held on October 21.

"It is an honour to be the ambassador of one of the world's most prestigious half marathons," said Sanya, who is the fastest American woman in the history of 400m with her time of 48.70 set when winning at the 2006 IAAF World Cup.

"Running a half marathon is so much hard work, remaining disciplined and determined, the same mentality one can use to achieve other goals. The city has shown tremendous affinity to the race, which is evident with the increasing participation numbers every year.

"I'm pretty excited about this role and will be happy to share my experiences and hope I can inspire everyone starting the race that day," added the Jamaican-born former track and field athlete, who is also a seven-time medallist at the World Championships.

The 33-year-old Sanya, who retired from the sport in 2016, will be on her maiden visit to India.

"This is my first visit to India and I have heard only wonderful things about the country. I look forward to soaking in all the local flavours and feel the magic of this colourful city!," said Sanya, who is also an entrepreneur, an author, a TV Personality, public speaker and a humanitarian.

After a 400m silver medal and 4x400m gold at the 2002 World Junior Championships, Sanya made a big impact in the senior ranks during the 2003 IAAF World Championship where she anchored the USA to the 4x400m title as an 18-year-old.

From there on, she went on to dominate the world stage over one lap of the track, winning the 2009 400m world title, three world championships 4x400m gold medals (2007, 2009, 2011) as well various other major championship medals.

Sanya's meteoric rise also saw her win three consecutive 4x400m gold medals at the Olympic Games (2004, 2008, 2012) and after bronze in Beijing four years earlier she become the first American female runner to win an individual 400m gold medal in 28 years as she was crowned the champion in 400m at the London 2012 Olympic Games