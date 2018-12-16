×
Half marathons should be organised at regular intervals:

PTI
NEWS
News
16 Dec 2018, 16:49 IST

Phogat

Patna, Dec 16 (PTI) Freestyle wrestler Geeta Phogat, the chief guest at the half marathon organised here on Sunday, said such events should be organised at regular intervals.

Welcoming the move for organising the event, the Commonwealth gold medallist said, "such an event should be organised at regular intervals, like every six months."

It will attract people towards sports besides making them healthy, Phogat said.

Around 5,000 people from several parts of the country and abroad participated in the second edition of the half marathon here, whose tagline was 'SochoMatDaudo' this year.

Besides Phogat, Bihar ministers Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, Nand Kishore Yadav, Patna Divisional Commissioner Robert L Chongthu, Patna District Magistrate Kumar Ravi flagged off the half marathon at Gandhi Maidan.

The partcipants were divided into three categories - 4km, 10km and half marathon of 21 km.

Isaac Nudoro of Kenya was the winner of the 21 km half marathon in male category while Zainashaworkyenew of Ethiopia was the winner in female catergory.

Hartin Mudungu of Kenya was the winner of 10 km category in male category while Carenjebet of Kenya was the winner in female catergory in 10 km.

The participants of the 21 km half marathon started from Gandhi Maidan's gate number I and took a U-turn from the last end of Bailey Road flyover at Raja Bazar to reach the starting point at Gandhi Maidan

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
