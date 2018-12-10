Living on borrowed heart, 44-year-old Roy running to spread awareness

Tapan Mohanta

Kolkata, Dec 10 (PTI) Rupayan Roy ran for his life when he was getting a heart transplant two years ago and he has not stopped ever since. He is now running marathon races to spread awareness about his medical condition.

The 44-year-old underwent a heart transplant surgery in July 2016, and about six months after the surgery, Roy ran a 5K event organised by the BSF.

He has not stopped since then, running in six events including a half-marathon last month, and is looking forward to running in Tata Steel Kolkata 25K event here on Sunday.

"Although I am a heart transplant patient but I can say that I am very fit now. I would like to say all the people that, keep running and take part in different types of event in order to stay fit," Roy told PTI.

Before every run, Roy has to take consent from doctors.

"Since I am living for a borrowed heart it is mandatory to follow the doctor's guidelines," Roy, who ran the half marathon in three hours-plus timing last month, said.

About his preparations for Sunday's race, Roy said: "I have a very controlled simplified diet because of cardiac problem. I completely avoid eating chicken, mutton and fast food. Hydration is very important thing for any athlete."

Roy played cricket and football in his school days but his life turned upside down after he had a relentless dry cough with blood streaks.

"An echocardiography followed and it was revealed that I was a man with a dilated heart, had 20% LVEF (left ventricular ejection fraction) with an irreversible cardiac condition," he said, recalling that fateful day.

"The world had come crashing down. We were very scared. My son was three years old then. We virtually went into a war mode. We made a trip to Chennai where the doctors advised me for an immediate transplant."

Roy underwent a heart transplant surgery on July 31, 2016 at the Fortis Malar Hospital, Chennai.

His doctors at Fortis Malar Hospital counselled him, giving him hope that he would be able to engage in active sport again.

"They told me that I could run a world marathon and even do paragliding after the surgery. I was deeply impacted," he said.

About six months after the surgery, Roy saw a poster of a half-marathon race organised by the BSF and he felt it was an opportunity, starting off with the 5K event.

"I ran three 10K events, one 15K last year and graduated to half marathon this year during (Airtel Run For Education). After TSK 25K, I will run in Tata Mumbai Marathon next year. The target is to run a full marathon," he signed off