Shooter Anjum Moudgil rues lack of training amid lockdown in India, vows to give it her all at Tokyo Olympics

With one hand in her pocket and the other on the trigger, India's ace shooter Anjum Moudgil is trying to stay calm as she targets glory at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. She may be desperate to put a smile on the faces of medal-starved fans back home but knows she has to stay stress-free despite carrying the huge burden of an expectant nation.

Currently ranked third in the world, the 27-year-old became the first Indian shooter to seal a quota place for the Tokyo Olympics. She did so by clinching a silver medal in the 10m Air Rifle at the ISSF World Shooting Championships in 2018.

For Moudgil, a specialist in the 50m Rifle 3-Positions, winning a Tokyo Olympics quota in the Air Rifle event came as a 'real surprise'. But she considers it to be her best performance on the global stage so far, even superseding her 50m Rifle 3-Positions silver medal-winning feat at the Commonwealth Games.

Moudgil has gone from strength to strength since then, climbing to a career-best World No. 2 in the women's Air Rifle ISSF rankings.

Back after a prolonged break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she underlined her potential by becoming the lone Indian to qualify for the women’s 10m Air Rifle final at the ISSF World Cup in March. Moudgil also teamed up with Shreya Saksena and Gaayathri Nithyanadam to finish second in the 50m rifle 3 positions team event.

Previously, while nurturing her shooting career, Moudgil has been equally focused on her education, including the successful completion of a Master's degree in sports psychology. Having knowledge of psychology has improved her attitude and mental game skills that have helped her perform her best by embracing a healthier philosophy about shooting.

Moudgil is eager to continue her fine form in the final Shooting World Cup before the Tokyo Olympics, which will be held in Croatia between June 22 and July 3. She knows she cannot put a foot wrong, as a minor dip could spoil years of hard toil in her quest for ultimate glory, an Olympic medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Anjum Moudgil talks about training in Croatia, mental focus, preparations ahead of Tokyo Olympics

Anjum Moudgil will have a shot at earning medals across two events at the Tokyo Olympics. (Source: Anjum Moudgil Instagram)

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, the Commonwealth Games and World Championships silver medalist spoke about her Croatia training tour, last-minute preparations for the Tokyo Olympics, and much more.

Here are the excerpts:

Q: Anjum, there was a lot of uncertainty over the European training stint, following major travel restrictions. But the NRAI left no stone unturned to ensure the shooters could travel to Croatia before the Tokyo Olympics. Besides the advanced equipment, the team is also getting to train with the European shooters and compete in tournaments. How much of this will benefit the team before you head to the Tokyo Olympics?

Anjum Moudgil: I was very happy when I first learnt about the trip. It will be very helpful for each one of us. Training together with the team pushes me to perform better and work on my flaws better.

It was important for me to train abroad because I don't have a proper range at my home, and my training really suffered. Each time for training, I would have to travel to Delhi. I did not consider that safe at all.

I have been getting into the competitive mode here, as there are only two months left now for the Tokyo Olympics. I missed out on a lot of important training after the World Cup (in March) due to the lockdown. And clearly, there is just no time to lose anymore.

Q: Anjum, you headed to the Changwon World Championships thinking you will secure a Tokyo Olympics berth in the 50m Rifle 3-Positions event. But to our surprise, you returned home with an Air Rifle silver and bagged a quota in that category. How surprising has that win been for you?

Anjum Moudgil: Winning the Air Rifle quota was a bit of a surprise. My World Championships performance was not at all a surprise, though. I was very focused on delivering great results. I cared very little about winning medals or a quota.

The Air Rifle was the first event to be played. I did not go thinking I would earn a quota (in 3-positions) at all. I only gave my best. It did not matter too much, as I have played both events with the same amount of zeal. After all the media hype, I seemed to have realised that it was something different. (Smiles) But If you ask me, I am totally okay with it.

Q: In fact, it seems you have begun to enjoy Air Rifle more than ever. At the World Cup (ISSF Delhi World Cup in March), you were our only hope in the women’s finals. Keeping the pressure aside, were you confident of a podium finish?

Anjum Moudgil: Yes, as I said, I have always enjoyed Air Rifle. After the World Championships, I figured out a way to improve my scores and get even better at it. That was not the case in the past, where I took things a bit lightly. (Smiles) But it was always fun there. I got, maybe, a little more serious after the Championships.

At the World Cup, I struggled with the right technique and my form. Nevertheless, I was confident of a good performance. Sadly, I could not manage a podium finish, as I was eliminated by 0.1 points. But I was happy I got a good score.

There was some really good shooting there, keeping the scores aside. Only 2-3 bad scores brought me down in the qualification and the final round. At least, I became aware of what was and what was not working for me.

Q: The COVID-19 pandemic brought the sporting world to a halt. There was nothing much we could do about it. Stuck indoors, limited training and mental stress are a common phenomenon for most of us. The New Delhi World Cup was like a beacon of hope for many. Describe the challenge behind performing in the first international competition after a break of ten months. Was it a struggle finding the rhythm back?

Anjum Moudgal: Well, it was a relief to get back to the shooting range for international competitions. I would call it a challenge. I was not able to travel (to Delhi shooting range) for several months, and secondly, there is no proper range in Chandigarh for 50m Rifle 3-position.

It was a setback for me, as I was not able to train for 50m. The feel of an international competition was good enough, and I think it was very important for our preparations for the Tokyo Olympics.

Q: Anjum, the Tokyo Olympics are on the horizon; they are only two months away. Athletes and coaches cannot afford to put a foot wrong, as a minor fault can bring about the biggest damage. Could you give us a brief insight into what strategies you have been implementing to ensure you remain at your best at the Tokyo Olympics?

Anjum Moudgil: Everything that keeps me calm and happy, mostly my physical training. I have been doing that regularly. There is nothing different about the Tokyo Olympics.

Let's say I would go there with the same flow as I would go to any other major competition. There is no different strategy as such. But I'm ensuring that I don't head to the Tokyo Olympics with a doubt in mind. It should be all crystal clear. I want to remain at my best there.

Q: We have been treated with several social media posts of our athletes trying to stay fit and keep training. How did you keep yourself busy in the lockdown, apart from home training?

Anjum Moudgil: I was happy being at home. I was able to spend time with my family. We would play games together, come up with a lot of DIY ideas and also a lot of painting.

Ours is a joint family, so I made the most of this time being around people who matter the most. There were others who were upset at the turn of events, but we don't have control over that. I was quite positive about it and utilised my time in the most efficient manner.

Q: There is a lot of mental fortitude required for a shooter to remain focused. Anjum, I believe you are one of the many shooters reputed to have a calm and composed demeanour. How do you maintain your composure under pressure?

Anjum Moudgil: I shift my focus from the pressure or from anything that I don't know to the things I'm more confident of pursuing. I stay focused on my technique and work on my flaws. I never think about the end result when I am going to a competition. I think this is what has always kept me calm and composed.