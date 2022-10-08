San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers Predictions, Lines, Picks, and Odds - October 9 | 2022 NFL Week 5

Fresh off of a massive win against their inter-state rivals, the San Francisco 49ers (2-2) will travel across the country to take on the Carolina Panthers (1-3). The 49ers dominated at home last week against the Rams, holding last year's Super Bowl champions to a season-low of 9 points. San Francisco, led by backup QB Jimmy Garoppolo, scratched and clawed all night for yardage against one of the best defensive units in the game, but remained turnover-free while leaning heavily on superstar Deebo Samuel (6 receptions for 115 yards and 1 TD). Meanwhile, the Panthers committed three turnovers in their 26-16 drumming at the hands of the Arizona Cardinals. As a result, Carolina managed only 220 yards against a defense that ranks in the back half of the league in yards allowed per game. The Panthers and 49ers last met in 2019, with Jimmy G. throwing two touchdowns in a 51-13 win. Meanwhile, Panthers starting QB Baker Mayfield has a 13.1 QB rating against the 49ers, his lowest against any NFL team by a wide margin.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers Betting Odds

Team Spread Over/Under Moneyline San Francisco 49ers -6.5 (DraftKings) O39 (Ceasers) -275 (BetMGM) Carolina Panthers +6.5 (DraftKings) U39.5 (DraftKings) +230 (Ceasers)

Tale of the Tape

The 49ers are 2-1 since Jimmy G. took over the offensive reigns after budding star Trey Lance suffered a season-ending injury. There may not be a better backup QB in the NFL than Garoppolo, who is 34-15 all-time as a starter for the 49ers. Although Jimmy is more than capable of moving the sticks, little should be asked of him when San Fran deploys one of the best rushing attacks in the league. Under HC Kyle Shannahan, there has always been a next-man-up mentality with their backfield. This year has been no different, with RB Jeff Wilson Jr. stepping into the lead role with RB Elijah Mitchell on the mend. Wilson, alongside "wideback" Deebo Samuel, has the 49ers 9th in rushing yards and 6th in touchdowns. In recent weeks, the Panthers defense has strung together some admirable efforts against the run. They are still yet to face a rushing offense of this magnitude since week 1, when they surrendered a ludicrous 217 ground yards to the Cleveland Browns.

It's no secret that the Panthers offense has been abysmal this year. Even though Baker Mayfield performed well in college and in his early years in Cleveland, it's been tough sledding so far in Carolina. According to Pro-Football-Reference, they rank 28th in the NFL in net yards per attempt. The ground game is solid behind Christian McCaffery, but game scripts have forced OC Ben McAdoo to abandon the run. Although they are 14th in rushing yards per attempt, they have only 131 attempts, which is good for 27th in the league. Unfortunately, for a struggling Panthers offense, they will have no picnic against the distinguished San Francisco defense. The San Francisco defense has been elite this year, ranking 1st in both yards allowed and points allowed. 2x Pro Bowler DE Nick Bosa leads the front seven with six sacks on the year, while S Talanoa Hufanga has a pick-six with four tackles for loss.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers Betting Prediction

The Panthers have been a dumpster fire this year. Some might say HC Matt Rhule is in the hot seat if he wasn't already halfway out the door. Things have gotten so depressing in Carolina that Twitter heads are calling for Sam Darnold to usurp Baker Mayfield. Meanwhile, San Francisco made a statement on MNF that cannot be ignored. The defense is the best in the business, and the offense has enough firepower to run away with games. In a non-divisional contest, lay the points with the 49ers.

