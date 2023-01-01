The Las Vegas Raiders (6-9) will host the San Francisco 49ers (11-4) on Sunday afternoon. San Francisco has won eight straight, dating back to their 41-14 win against the Rams in Week 8. They won last week 37-20 over the Washington Commanders.

Superstar TE George Kittle went bonkers for 120 yards and two touchdowns on six receptions. Duel-threat RB Christian McCaffrey finished with 58 yards and a score on 17 touches. Quarterback Brock Purdy, a rookie seventh-round pick for Iowa State, remains undefeated as the 49ers' signal caller.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Las Vegas Raiders Betting Odds

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line San Francisco 49ers -9.5 O41 -450 Las Vegas Raiders +9.5 U41 +330

Odds Courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook

The Raiders suffered yet another inexcusable loss last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Las Vegas had ample opportunities to close the game out in the fourth quarter but only got two first downs in the final frame of the contest.

Frustration continues to boil over in Vegas, with the Raiders benching former Pro Bowl QB Derek Carr. Former New England Patriots QB Jarrett Stidham will start in his stead.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Las Vegas Raiders Key Stats

San Francisco is 8th in the NFL in points per game at 25. Three quarterbacks have started for the 49ers this season, combining to throw for 25 touchdowns against eight interceptions, both top-ten rankings in the NFL.

They will be without the services of All-Pro WR Deebo Samuel again this week while he nurses a knee injury, but Pro Bowler George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk, and All-Pro Christian McCaffrey remain the top receiving options for QB Brock Purdy.

In addition, the San Fran is top 10 in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns while clocking in at 14th in yards per attempt. San Fran has used a bevy of running backs this season, but Christian McCaffrey is now the lead back since coming over via trade from Carolina.

The 49ers are first in the NFL in yards allowed and points allowed per game. They are 16th in passing yards, yet top ten in touchdowns allowed and interceptions forced. In addition, they are the number one team in the league in stopping the run, allowing a league-best 3.3 yards per attempt. Defensive end Nick Bosa is the front-runner for his first career DPOY, as he has accumulated 17.5 sacks in only 14 games this season.

Las Vegas is in the top 15 in passing touchdowns and yards but has thrown the 26th most interceptions on the season. The Raiders will run out a new QB this week in the form of Jarrett Stidham. The Auburn product has struggled throughout his career, so the LV passing game shouldn't be elevated in Week 17. They are 5th in yards per attempt, led by leading back Josh Jacobs, the NFL leader in rushing yards. Jacobs will be a free agent at the end of the season because LV did not pick up his fifth-year option in the offseason (lol).

The Raiders are 23rd in points allowed and 25th in yards allowed. The passing defense has been brutal, allowing opposing passers to throw for 3,664 yards and 22 scores against five interceptions. The rushing defense is better but still has holes, ranking 18th in touchdowns allowed via the ground game.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Vegas Raiders Betting Prediction

It's always challenging to cover a nearly double-digit spread on the road, regardless of who the opponent is.

However, if the opponent happens to be one that made a disastrous decision at QB heading into the week and is in a complete tailspin, then -9.5 doesn't seem like that much. So take the 49ers to stomp out a Las Vegas squad on life support in Week 17.

Prediction: 49ers -9.5 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes