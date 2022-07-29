Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Atlanta Braves: Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions July 29, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Atlanta Braves and Arizona Diamondbacks start a four-game series tonight at Truist Park.

After taking two of three from the San Francisco Giants, Arizona starts a short road trip with four games in Atlanta and three in Cleveland.

The Braves return home after dropping two of three to the Philadelphia Phillies. Atlanta now sits three games behind the New York Mets in the National League East but hold the top Wild Card spot.

Pitching today are Madison Bumgarner for the Diamondbacks and Kyle Wright for the Braves.

Bumgarner had a tremendous start to the season. He never allowed more than one run in a start in his first six games. However, he's come back down to earth since then and now holds a respectable 3.71 ERA.

Kyle Wright continues to dazzle in his first full season in the major leagues. Only three times this season has Wright allowed more than three runs in a start. He has a record of 12-4 and will be vital to the Braves in their playoff run.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Atlanta Braves Match Details

Fixture: Arizona Diamondbacks @ Atlanta Braves

Date & Time: Friday, July 29, 7:20 p.m. EDT

Venue: Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Atlanta Braves Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Diamondbacks +1.5 (-111) +184 Over 8.5 (-122) Yes (-115) Braves -1.5 (-108) -220 Under 8.5 (+100) No (-105)

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Atlanta Braves Best Picks

Austin Riley recorded only one RBI in Atlanta's series against Philly. That's incredibly unusual for him, but he should have a great game playing at home against a lefty. A home run is likely (+235), but an RBI is definite.

Austin Riley to Record an RBI (-115)

Austin Riley will be in search of his 29th home run tonight.

Atlanta dominates lefties. Their team batting average is 16 points higher against southpaws, and they hit double the amount of home runs. In addition to that, they won 6-0 last time they faced Bumgarner. Therefore, bettors should take the Braves team total over.

Braves to Score Over 5 Runs (-105)

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Atlanta Braves Prediction

This is a matchup that bettors shouldn't overthink. Atlanta is facing a bottom-tier team with one of their best pitchers. While Arizona is also running out their best pitcher, the Braves lit him up last time they played, and they will likely do it again.

Atlanta -2.5 (+146)

