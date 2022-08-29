Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Philadelphia Phillies MLB Odds, Pick, Predictions, and Preview: August 29| 2022 MLB Season 

The Arizona Diamondbacks face the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday night. After a series of away games, Chase Field is all set to support the Diamondbacks. Their recent performance against the Chicago White Sox was outstanding. Fans are excited to welcome the team home from their road trip and the stage looks ready.

"That's a @Dbacks series sweep!" - Bally Sports Arizona

The Phillies still have a chance to make it to the playoffs. Their three-game home series ended 2-1 in their favor. They gave away one game to the Pittsburgh Pirates, who are last in the National League Central. At 72-56, Philadelphia is a 9.5 games behind the defending champs, the Atlanta Braves. However, the Diamondbacks could be a tricky customer as the away team cannot afford more losses.

Philadelphia Phillies @Phillies FINAL: Pirates 5, Phillies 0 FINAL: Pirates 5, Phillies 0

Arizona sits fourth in the NL West as their chances of making it to the playoffs are far from reality. Their most recent run has been good at 6-4, but not enough. Compared to other teams in the league, their home record is the biggest worry at 32-32. The Diamondbacks could play the spoiler and look to destroy the Phillies' chances in the upcoming three-match series.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Philadelphia Phillies Odds

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under Arizona Diamondbacks +110 +1.5 (-155) U7 +100 Philadelphia Phillies -130 -1.5 (+135) O7 -120

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Picks

Aaron Nola leads the chart as the favorite pick for tonight's game. The pitcher has been deadly from 60-foot range for the Phillies. Zac Gallen will take the mound for the Diamondbacks. Gallen could be the hope if someone is willing to bet on him. From a general perspective, Nola is more likely to cause chaos and is definitely the pick of the game.

Aaron Nola: ERA 3.08, K 185, Whip 0.94

Aaron Nola, Philadelphia Phillies pitcher, is the pick of the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Philadelphia Phillies Predictions

All the statistics between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Philadelphia Phillies signal a clear victory for the Phillies. The away team is better on all fronts. The batting average is .252 and ninth in the league, compared to .229 for the Diamondbacks. Even the home runs, runs, stolen bases, and the ERA are much better than the home team. There is hardly a doubt who should win this game.

Pick/Predictions: Phillies -1.5 (+135)

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Match Details

Match: Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Date & Time: Monday, August 29, 09:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona.

