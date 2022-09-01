Atlanta Braves vs. Colorado Rockies Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 1| 2022 MLB Season

The Atlanta Braves will face the Colorado Rockies on Thursday. This will be their third meeting. The series stands at 1-1 and both teams will look to end it with a win.

The Braves are currently in second place in the National League East. They have a record of 80-51 with a winning percentage of 0.611 this season. They have done exceptionally well at home with a record of 43-25. They are 6-4 in their last 10 matchups.

"Weeknight work"- Braves

The Rockies are last in the National League West with 56 wins at a winning percentage of 0.427. They have a very poor away record of 20-43 and are 4-6 in their last 10 matchups.

The Braves will be looking to win the series with a win in this game. A win will help them close the gap between the division toppers. They will be dependent on Austin Relay to score runs. He has 85 RBIs, 32 home runs, and an OPS of 0.915 with an average of 0.288 this season.

Spencer Strider is pitching great for the team.He has an ERA of 2.38, a WHIP of 1.03 and 158 Ks this season.

The Rockies are struggling but a series win will give them a lot of confidence. It is very important for them to play positively. They will be dependent on C.J. Cron in the batting department. He has 22 home runs and 86 RBIs with an OPS of 0.810 this season. Their pitching has been poor this season.

Atlanta Braves vs. Colorado Rockies match details

Match: Colorado Rockies @ Atlanta Braves

Date & Time: Wednesday,September 1, 07:20 pm EDT

Venue: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta Braves vs. Colorado Rockies odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER UNDER COLORADO ROCKIES +328 +1.5(+165) o8(-107) ATLANTA BRAVES -365 -2.5(-120) u8(-105)

Atlanta Braves vs. Colorado Rockies best picks

Spencer Strider will be pitching for the Braves. He has a 1-0 record, with an ERA of 1.50, with 7 Ks in the last seven days. He has been brilliant for the team over the course of the season with a 8-4 win-loss record. He will be a crucial player in this game too.

Chad Kuhl will have a big responsibility in this game too. He has a 6-7 record with a WHIP of 1.51 this season. He will play an important role in this game.

Atlanta Braves vs. Colorado Rockies prediction

The game will be decided on the perforamnce of the pitchers.

The Braves are stronger in every profile and are likely to win this game. The Rockies could put up a surprise if they can score big.

Prediction: The Braves will win this game.

