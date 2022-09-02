Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 2 | 2022 MLB Season

The Atlanta Braves will take on the Miami Marlins on Friday.

The Braves are currently in second place in the National League East with 81 wins at a winning percentage of 0.614. They have a great home record of 44-25 and are 6-4 in their last 10 matchups.

"What a night!" - Braves

The Marlins are currently in fourth place in the National League East with 55 wins at a winning percentage of 0.423. They have a poor away record of 29-37 and are 3-7 in their last 10 matchups.

Miami Marlins @Marlins that first stretch in the morning feeling that first stretch in the morning feeling https://t.co/lwiCvVipU4

"that first stretch in the morning feeling" - Marlins

The Braves have been performing great this season. Austin Riley has contributed a lot to the team's success. He has an OPS of 0.921, 33 home runs and 86 RBIs with an average of 0.289 this season. He will play a crucial role in this game too.

The Marlins are struggling this season. They are winless in their last four games. They are dependent on Miguel Rojas and Jazz Chisholm Jr. for their scoring. The Jazz have an OPS of 0.860, 14 home runs at an average of 0.254 this season. His injury has hampered the team, who have struggled this season.

In pitching, Sandy Alcantara has played super this season with a WHIP of 0.98, 167 Ks at an ERA of 2.16. He is the only positive for the Marlins.

Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins Match Details

Fixture: Miami Marlins @ Atlanta Braves

Date & Time: Friday, September 2, 7:20 pm EDT

Venue: Truist Park, Atlanta

Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER MIAMI MARLINS +152 +1.5(-142) o7(+104) ATLANTA BRAVES -175 -1.5(+130) o7(-120)

Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins best picks

Both the teams look great and it is certainly going to be a great encounter.The competition will be between Riley and Alcantara.

In the last seven days, Riley has had an OPS of 1.750, with one home run and one RBI with an average of 0.500. He is in great form and will play a crucial role in this game too.

Alcantara has an ERA of 1.00 and 10 Ks in the last seven days. He will play a crucial role in this game.

Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins prediction

The result of the game will depend on multiple factors. While pitching from the Marlins has been great in the last few games, they are poor at scoring. The Braves are very strong when it comes to scoring as they have multiple players to contribute.

The Marlins can win this game if they play strongly and can score better. Otherwise, the Braves will soak up the pressure from Alcantara and win this match even with a low score.

Prediction :- Braves will win this match

