Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets: Odds, Line, Picks, NRFI, and Predictions August 15, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Atlanta Braves are hosting the New York Mets; having just finished a five-game set a week ago, these two teams are playing another four games.

The Braves enter play with a six-game winning streak. After losing four out of five against New York, Atlanta swept the Boston Red Sox and Miami Marlins. Hopefully, they can continue this hot streak and gain some ground in the National League East.

Exiting that five-game set, the Metropolitans had a 6.5 game lead; having won five of their last six in the past week, they are still 5.5 games ahead of Atlanta. They'll do their best to maintain that lead.

Mitch Mosley @mosleymitch

The

Hopefully they can pass the Mets soon.



#MLB Here's the updated standings in the NL East going into the pivotal 4 game series coming up against the #Mets The #Braves are currently 5 1/2 games back behind them in this division.Hopefully they can pass the Mets soon. #MLB Twitter Here's the updated standings in the NL East going into the pivotal 4 game series coming up against the #Mets.The #Braves are currently 5 1/2 games back behind them in this division.Hopefully they can pass the Mets soon.#MLB #MLBTwitter https://t.co/2OEjr7cqMP

"Here's the updated standings in the NL East going into the pivotal 4 game series..." - @mosleymitch

Pitching in this one is Spencer Strider for the Braves, and Carlos Carrasco for the Mets. Both hurlers pitched in last week's five-game series, and the Mets won both games.

New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves Match Details

Fixture: New York Mets @ Atlanta Braves

Date & Time: Monday, August 15, 7:20 P.M. EDT

Venue: Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

"Rock out at @truistpark" - @cobbartvibe

New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves Betting Odds

Moneyline Run in the 1st? Team Totals Mets +126 Yes ( Over 3.5 Runs (-15) Braves -148 No (-115) Over 4 Runs (-122)

New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves Best Picks

Spencer Strider is the strikeout king. He has 138 K's and has made thirteen starts. Averaging 6.5 K's per start against the Mets this season, Strider's strikeout total is an excellent move for bettors.

Spencer Strider Over 5.5 Ks (-146)

Spencer Strider is the current favorite to win NL Rookie of the Year (-135).

Spencer Strider has made twelve straight starts without allowing a run in the first inning. Strider hasn't allowed a run in the first since May. Carlos Carrasco is also on a streak. He's made seven consecutive starts without allowing a run in the first.

No Runs in the First Inning (-115)

New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves Prediction

This is going to be an intense series. The Braves can once again close the gap in the division, or the Mets can make them an afterthought in the NL East. It's more likely to be a split series, but the possibilities are fun to consider. However, with Strider on the mound, it's an easy decision for the bettors.

Atlanta (-148)

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win this series? New York Mets Atlanta Braves 0 votes so far

Edited by Gaelin Leif