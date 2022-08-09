"We’ll see what things are like in October" - Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider makes bold remarks about New York Mets' 'lucky' win, eagerly awaits series in October

Spencer Strider has added a new chapter to the already heated Atlanta Braves-New York Mets rivalry. The Braves' starting pitcher had a tough outing against the Mets on Sunday night at Citi Field. The Braves lost the game 5-2, leaving them with only one win in the all-important five-game series in New York.

The Braves' starting pitcher was pulled after just 2.2 innings. He gave up four runs on six hits, gave up two walks, and struck out five hitters. On a rare off night for Strider, the rookie looked visibly frustrated. After a tough evening, he took a departing shot at the Mets.

"They seem to be having a lot of luck right now offensively. We’ll see what things are like in October," said Strider.

The Rookie of the Year candidate went as far as to call the Mets offense "lucky."

After just 79 pitches, Braves manager Brian Snitker had seen enough and brought in Dylan Lee to replace Strider.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Spencer Strider on the Mets:



"They seem to be having a lot of luck right now offensively. That’s great. It’s August. We’ll see what things are like in October."



🍿🍿🍿 Spencer Strider on the Mets:"They seem to be having a lot of luck right now offensively. That’s great. It’s August. We’ll see what things are like in October."🍿🍿🍿 https://t.co/LH57jBeEkw

After his last outing versus the Philadelphia Phillies, where he gave up just one run in 6.2 innings, this was a wake-up call. On that night, he recorded a career-high 13 strikeouts.

NL Rookie of the Year candidate Spencer Strider had a rare off night against the Mets

Spencer Strider pitches in the second inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field.

The 23-year-old's immaturity seemed to show on the night. Instead of taking responsibility for the poor outing, Strider placed the blame on umpires and "luck." He will need to grow a thicker skin if he is to establish himself as a premier starting pitcher in the majors.

His numbers this season have been outstanding. In 13 starts, he has a 6-4 record with a 3.11 ERA. He has 138 strikeouts in only 89.2 innings, an incredible 13.9 strikeouts per nine innings pitched.

The Braves organization prides itself on developing young pitchers. Spencer Strider (23), Ian Anderson (24) and Kyle Wright (26) are part of the young core of this starting rotation. All three were drafted and developed by the Braves farm system. The future is looking bright for the organization when it comes to pitching.

SNY Mets @SNY_Mets After throwing 2.1 innings and allowing 4 runs in a loss to the Mets yesterday, Braves rookie Spencer Strider chalked up some of their success to luck. on.sny.tv/UEFTi9e After throwing 2.1 innings and allowing 4 runs in a loss to the Mets yesterday, Braves rookie Spencer Strider chalked up some of their success to luck. on.sny.tv/UEFTi9e https://t.co/rIqpzKhcjL

After a disappointing showing against the Mets, the Braves will need to rebound against the Boston Red Sox. After losing four of their five games to the Mets, the team finds itself 6.5 games behind the NL East division leaders. They are 5-5 in their last 10 games and are currently on a three-game losing streak.

Spencer Stider has been a frontrunner for the National League Rookie of the Year but will need to forget about this start and get back on track. His potential is clear for all to see. The young man needs to show more maturity, especially when dealing with tough losses.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt