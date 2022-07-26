Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Odds, Line, Picks, NRFI and Predictions July 26, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Atlanta Braves are playing the second game of a three-game set against the Philadelphia Phillies tonight at Citizens Bank Park.

Philadelphia stole one off Atlanta last night. A.J. Minter gave up a three-run blast in the eighth to blow Atlanta's one-run lead.

"The kid came through." - Phillies

Bettors have a great matchup today with Spencer Strider pitching for the Braves and Aaron Nola for the Phillies.

Strider was lit up by the Nationals his last time out, giving up five runs in four innings. That outing ended his four-game streak of allowing one run or less. Regardless, he still holds a 3.03 ERA and is a front runner for National League Rookie of the Year.

Nola has been rock solid for Philly all year long. His last start was against Miami, Nola threw 8 1/3 shutout innings, and it was not the first time he's thrown eight shutout innings this season. However, the complete game shutout still alludes him this year.

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Braves @ Philadelphia Phillies

Date & Time: Tuesday, July 26, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

"Great view from the bell last night!" - citizensbankpark

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies Betting Odds

Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Braves -124 Over 7.5 (-106) Yes (+110) Phillies +106 Under 7.5 (-114) No (-145)

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies Best Picks

Nola is averaging eight strikeouts against Atlanta this year, which is a K higher than his season average. The Braves continue to be one of the best teams in baseball at striking out, giving bettors a great opportunity.

Aaron Nola Over 7.5 Ks (-110)

Due to poor run support, Strider is still looking for his fifth win of the season.

Nola has made 12 consecutive starts without allowing a run in the first inning, including two starts against the Braves. Likewise, Strider has made nine straight starts without allowing a run in the first inning. These are two of the longest active streaks in baseball. While streaks are made to be broken, bettors shouldn't count on that happening tonight.

No Runs in the First Inning (-140)

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies Prediction

It seems crazy to always bet on Atlanta, but this team continues to give bettors no reason to bet against them. Spencer Strider is becoming one of the most dominant pitchers in the game and could be a sure bet for years to come.

Atlanta (-124)

LIVE POLL Q. Who Will Win Today? Atlanta Braves Philadelphia Phillies 0 votes so far