Atlanta Falcons vs Cleveland Browns: Prediction, Odds, Line, and Pick - October 2 | 2022 NFL Season

The Atlanta Falcons take on the Cleveland Browns on Sunday (October 2) at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in NFL action.

The Falcons are coming off their first win of the season, beating the Seahawks 27-23. The Browns, meanwhile, are coming off a 29-17 win over the Steelers in their last game.

The Falcons had a tumultuous start to the campaign, losing their opening two games. They ended their winless start to the season by beating the Seahawks. They got the better of their opponents in a cagey affair, thanks to a brilliant performance by Marcus Mariota.

The Falcons haven't started off well but have started to pick up some steam in the last few games. They are on track to doing better than they did last season, going 7-10 and finishing third in the standings.

Cordarrelle Patterson had a particularly stellar game last time out. Patterson had 17 carries over 141 yards and one touchdown against the Seahawks. His performance propelled the Falcons towards a much deserved and much needed win.

The Browns have started the season brightly, winning two of their first three games. Their last win, against the Steelers, came in a quite convincing fashion.

Jacoby Brissett and Nick Chubb were their star performers in that game. Brissett racked up 220 thrown yards and two thrown touchdowns, with a passing accuracy of 67%. He completed 21 of 31 passes he attempted. Chubb, meanwhile, also played brilliantly, racking up 23 carries over 113 yards and completing one touchdown.

Atlanta Falcons vs Cleveland Browns Match Details

Fixture: Cleveland Browns @ Atlanta Falcons

Date and Time: Sunday, October 2; 1:00 pm ET

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta Falcons vs Cleveland Browns Betting Odds

TEAMS SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL Atlanta Falcons +1.5 +105 Under 47.5 Cleveland Browns -1.5 -120 Over 47.5

Falcons vs Browns Final Prediction

Both defenses have been quite shoddy this season. The Falcons should be favored, as they will have their home crowd behind them.

The duo of Mariota and Patterson should once again be the premier threat, which the underperforming Browns defence might not be able to handle. The Browns have started the season well, but they are still showing signs of a disjointed team.

Atlanta Falcons: +105

