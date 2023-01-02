Atlanta Hawks coach Nate McMillan could soon be done with the team if rumors are to be believed.

It's been a challenging season for the Hawks thus far. They're currently 17-19 and on a three-game losing skid, most recently falling to the Los Angeles Lakers 130-121. Reports have suggested McMillan has been butting heads with point guard Trae Young of late.

Between the recent string of defeats and dissension in the locker room, it's hardly surprising that Nate McMillan could be considering stepping away. For Hawks fans and bettors, this is definitely a story to continue keeping an eye on. A mid-season resignation could potentially launch the team into chaos unless an immediate replacement is found.

Nate McMillan responds to resignation rumors

The Athletic's Shams Charania was the first to report on Nate McMillan potentially stepping down. McMillan himself recently gave his thoughts on the report as well as his prospects for the future.

Seemingly dismissive of a mid-season resignation, McMillan explained that he would prefer to assess his standing at the end of the season. The Hawks coach explained that this is always how he's handled his involvement in the NBA:

"I read that article briefly, I've never spoke to that reporter before," McMillan confirmed. "I think the last two weeks he's written a couple articles with some sources in our organization that are making some comments about me, and some things that I'm saying and doing. Look, at the end of the year, I'll do as I've always done, at the end of the season I talk with my family and see if I still have that flame, that fire to continue next season. That's the end of the season. All of us think about retiring, but that's at the end of the season. So we'll move on past that."

For the Hawks, Nate McMillan leaving at the end of the season would be a much safer option. While the team has encountered difficulty lately, a surprise change-up in coaches at this point could be difficult. That being said, some may be relieved if McMillan ultimately bows out considering the troubling Trae Young rumors of late.

Regardless, the Atlanta outfit have a grueling set of games coming up. First, they'll take on 2021-2022 champions the Golden State Warriors. After that, they'll be butting heads with the Sacramento Kings and rematching with the Lakers. It's safe to say they'll be the underdogs for all three games.

