Best MLB NRFI & YRFI for Today: August 28, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

Another day and another set of NRFI's and YRFI's are ready to be bet upon. There are several great options on today's slate. Last time out, things went well for bettors, and hopefully, they will see the same success today.

Best NRFI of the Day

Los Angels Dodgers @ Miami Marlins

Davies and Cease (-115) deserve a shoutout when facing off in Chicago, but that's simply not the best NRFI available. Julio Urias and Edward Cabrera are starting in a game that is sure to have few runs and none in the first inning.

Urias has been untouchable this summer, allowing just five runs in his last seven starts. He's been a part of Los Angeles' tremendous rotation. He enters play with a record of 13-7, and an ERA of 2.36 to go along with it.

Edward Cabrera has been untouchable since being called up from Triple-A Jacksonville and is on one of the most impressive stretches in baseball. After seven starts, he has an ERA of 1.41 and has made four consecutive starts without allowing a run. Between him, Lopez, and Alcantara, Miami is forming one of the best starting rotations in baseball.

All in all, these are two of the best starters in the game facing off. Only once has Cabrera allowed a run in the first inning, and Urias has made six consecutive starts hitting his NRFI.

No Runs in the First Inning (-165)

Best YRFI of the Day

Cincinnati Reds @ Washington Nationals

Conversely, Nick Lodolo and Patrick Corbin are two of the worst starters in baseball. Riding with this series proved fruitful on Thursday, so bettors should run it back again.

There are two sides to Nick Lodolo, the shutout pitcher and worst starter in baseball. You never know what they are going to get. Lodolo has allowed four runs in two of his last three starts, but that third start was a shutout. This is his first season in The Show, so hopefully, Cincinnati can have him sorted out before too long.

The NRFI has hit in four of Nick Nodolo's last five starts.

It would appear that Patrick Corbin's best years are behind him; this is the fourth year in a row that his ERA has climbed. Corbin finished 2018 with a career-best 3.15 ERA, and he'll enter play today with an ERA of 6.81.

Corbin has allowed a run in the first in five of his last ten starts. While Lodolo has only let that happen three times in his last ten, it's still a great look for bettors with both of them on the mound.

Yes, a Run in the First Inning (+110)

