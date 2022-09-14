Best MLB Player Prop Bets & Picks for today: Aaron Judge & More, September 13 | 2022 MLB Season

With 17 MLB games in action, there are plenty of player props to choose from. Let's go through the best ones to add to your bet slips this Tuesday, September 13.

MLB Player Prop #1: Aaron Judge Over 0.5 RBIs (+100)

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees Match Details

Fixture: New York Yankees @ Boston Red Sox

Date & Time: Tuesday, September 13, 7:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Fenway Park, Boston, Massachusetts

Aaron Judge has been on a tear recently, and he's chasing history at the moment. The American League single season home run record is 61, and with 21 games left in the season, Judge is at 55. Last series against the Rays, he recorded an RBI in every game. He leads the majors in RBIs right now, and even though he's moved into the leadoff spot, he's managed to keep driving in runs at the same pace.

Over the past two weeks, he's hit five homers and has a .452 average. In his career versus Pivetta, he's done well also, and he'll be playing at Fenway Park, the best AL park for right-handed hitters. Look for the Yankees' superstar and MVP favorite to drive in at least one run tonight.

YES Network @YESNetwork Congratulations to Aaron Judge for being voted the @MontefioreNYC Doing More Player of the Week. Congratulations to Aaron Judge for being voted the @MontefioreNYC Doing More Player of the Week. https://t.co/EIGUu8M9Wx

"Congratulations to Aaron Judge for being voted the @MontefioreNYC Doing More Player of the Week"

MLB Player Prop #2: Gavin Sheets 2+ Total Bases (+115)

Chicago White Sox vs. Colorado Rockies Match Details

Fixture: Colorado Rockies @ Chicago White Sox

Date & Time: Tuesday, September 13, 8:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago, Illinois

Gavin Sheets has been a great power threat in the White Sox order, and he's been especially good recently. Sheets is slugging .507 in his last 76 plate appearances, and he's slugging .583 at home this year with a .939 OPS. His home park sees more homers than almost every park too, but even if Sheets doesn't go deep, expect him to produce against the Rockies' Chad Kuhl.

MLB Player Prop #3: Kyle Wright 6+ Strikeouts (-155)

San Francisco Giants vs. Atlanta Braves Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Braves @ San Francisco Giants

Date & Time: Tuesday, September 13, 9:45 p.m. EDT

Venue: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

Kyle Wright averages a tad under six strikeouts per start on the year, but lately, he's picked it up. He's notched six or more Ks in three of his last four outings.

Bally Sports: Braves @BravesOnBally Visual representation of Kyle Wright's day.



Strikeout No. 8 through 7 frames. Visual representation of Kyle Wright's day.Strikeout No. 8 through 7 frames. https://t.co/hV1AxDJVGC

"Visual representation of Kyle Wright's day. Strikeout No. 8 through 7 frames." - Bally Sports: Braves

Wright got hit hard last time facing San Francisco and, as a result, was knocked out with one out in the sixth inning. The Giants rank seventh in strikeout rate in the MLB, so look for Wright to tally six punchouts tonight.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt