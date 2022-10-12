Best MLB Player Prop Bets & Picks for today: Clayton Kershaw & More, October 12 | 2022 MLB Playoffs

The division series got off to a great start yesterday as we were treated to four entertainment-filled affairs. With two NLDS games in action today, there are plenty of player props to choose from. Let's go through the best ones to add to your bet slips this Wednesday, October 12.

MLB Player Prop #1: Yu Darvish Over 4.5 Hits Allowed (-145)

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Match Details

Fixture: San Diego Padres @ Los Angeles Dodgers

Date & Time: Wednesday, October 12, 8:37 p.m. EDT

Venue: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California

Yu Darvish had an excellent season in San Diego this year, but this Dodgers lineup is extremely tough. Last night, the Dodgers roughed up Clevinger, recording six hits and five runs in just 2 2/3 innings off the right-hander. Darvish averages 4.97 hits allowed per start, but against the Dodgers, he has averaged 5.7 hits allowed. LA is fully healthy, and their offense clicked early on. Darvish, while he does limit runs, also allowed five or more hits in each of his three final regular season starts. Expect LA's bats to get going early once again in Game 2.

MLB Player Prop #2: Marcell Ozuna To Record A Hit (-152)

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia Phillies @ Atlanta Braves

Date & Time: Wednesday, October 12, 4:35 p.m. EDT

Venue: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

Marcell Ozuna didn't start yesterday's Game 1 but he's been slotted into the eight-hole tonight against Zack Wheeler and the Phillies. Ozuna really beat up on ground-ball pitchers this season, as he slugged exactly .500 in these matchups in 136 plate appearances. Wheeler records a lot of Ks, but the also allows more ground balls than the league average. Expect Ozuna to get a hit off Wheeler or a shaky Phillies bullpen that allowed five runs yesterday.

MLB Player Prop #3: Clayton Kershaw Over 4.5 Strikeouts (-140)

Kershaw gets the ball in Game 2, and he'll look to give his team a great chance to go up 2-0. The veteran lefty posted an impressive 9.8 strikeouts per nine rate this season, and he ended the regular season with 30 Ks in his final four outings. His teammate Julio Urias fanned six Padres hitters yesterday in just five frames, and Kershaw has a higher strikeout rate than Urias. The last time Kershaw faced the Padres, he recorded eight Ks, so expect him to have no issues getting five tonight.

