Best MLB Player Prop Bets & Picks for today: Juan Soto & More, August 23 | 2022 MLB Season

With 15 MLB games in action, there are plenty of player props to choose from. Let's go through the best ones to add to your bet slips this Tuesday, August 23.

MLB Player Prop #1: Juan Soto Over 0.5 Singles (+130)

San Diego Padres vs. Cleveland Guardians Match Details

Fixture: Cleveland Guardians @ San Diego Padres

Date & Time: Tuesday, August 23, 9:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Petco Park, San Diego, California

Soto has a very favorable matchup today against Cleveland Guardians right-hander Aaron Civale. Civale has a 5.62 ERA on the year, and he doesn't rack up a ton of strikeouts. Soto also has a .450 OBP off of righties and should see some decent pitches to hit from the top of the Padres' order.

MLB Player Prop #2: Frankie Montas Over 16.5 Outs Recorded (-110)

New York Yankees vs. New York Mets Match Details

Fixture: New York Mets @ New York Yankees

Date & Time: Tuesday, August 23, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York

Frankie Montas has had a rough few starts as a Yankee, but in terms of individual game importance, tonight's contest has to be up there. The Yankees are up against their cross-town rivals, the New York Mets, and will look to even up the season series.

Montas still has solid stuff, and despite giving up a lot of runs last start, he completed six innings. Last night the Mets were pretty aggressive early in the count, and as a result, Domingo German lasted 6 1/3 innings.

"The Yankees turn to Frankie Montas as they look to complete the sweep!" - YES Network

Look for the newly acquired Montas to notch at least 17 outs today as his club goes for the mini-sweep.

MLB Player Prop #3: Alec Bohm Over 0.5 Singles (-120)

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds Match Details

Fixture: Cincinnati Reds @ Philadelphia Phillies

Date & Time: Tuesday, August 23, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Alec Bohm has picked up three hits in each of the last two games. Four of these hits have been singles, and two have left the yard. Bohm has an OPS of 1.045 over the last five days, and he's proven to be a very capable hitter.

"Yes, we 100% deserve Alec Bohm #RingTheBell" - Phillies

Look for the Phillies' third baseman to pick up another single in tonight's contest.

