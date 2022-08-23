Best MLB Player Prop Bets & Picks for today: Nolan Arenado & More, August 22 | 2022 MLB Season

With 15 MLB games in action, there are plenty of player props to choose from. Let's go through the best ones to add to your bet slips this Monday, August 22.

MLB Player Prop #1: Nolan Arenado Over 1.5 Total Bases (-110)

Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals Match Details

Fixture: St. Louis Cardinals @ Chicago Cubs

Date & Time: Monday, August 22, 8:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Wrigley Field, Chicago, Illinois

Nolan Arenado has always been great in opposite-sided matchups. He's posted a .605 slugging percentage off of lefties this year, and he's had previous success against opposing Chicago Cubs starter Drew Smyly. He has three hits, including two that have gone for extra bases in seven at-bats against Smyly.

"Nolan Arenado is PUMPED UP!" - Cardinals

Look for the Cards' third baseman to produce again from the middle of the order.

MLB Player Prop #2: Jake Odorizzi To Record A Win (+135)

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Atlanta Braves Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Braves @ Pittsburgh Pirates

Date & Time: Monday, August 22, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: PNC Park, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Jake Odorizzi gets the start against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday. He's had a decent year overall but hasn't pitched that well with the Braves so far. He's sporting a 4-5 record and 4.15 ERA, but his ERA in an Atlanta uniform is up at 5.93. He has a great lineup behind him, but only four wins to his name.

Only two teams average fewer runs than the Pirates, and it's not surprising to see why. Pittsburgh's lineup isn't deep, and they traded away Daniel Vogelbach, who was one of their best bats, at the deadline. The Braves should support Odorizzi enough, and the righty should last at least five frames to pick up his fifth victory.

MLB Player Prop #3: Nick Castellanos Over 1.5 Total Bases (+110)

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds Match Details

Fixture: Cincinnati Reds @ Philadelphia Phillies

Date & Time: Monday, August 22, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Inside the Phillies @PhilliesSI Operation: Nick Castellanos revenge game is a go.

Operation: Nick Castellanos revenge game is a go. https://t.co/0BmDgYZUaf

"Operation: Nick Castellanos revenge game is a go." - PhilliesSI

Nick Castellanos will face his former club on Monday. Castellanos has batted .292 when hitting at home the last two years, regardless of the team he's been on. He holds a .460 SLG off of lefties, and he will be playing in Citizens Bank Park, which sees more runs and homers than average.

