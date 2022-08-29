Best MLB Player Prop Bets & Picks for today: Frankie Montas & More, August 29 | 2022 MLB Season

With eight MLB games in action, there are plenty of player props to choose from. Let's go through the best ones to add to your bet slips this Monday, August 29.

MLB Player Prop #1: Frankie Montas 7+ Strikeouts (+118)

New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Angels Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Angels @ New York Yankees

Date & Time: Monday, August 29, 7:07 p.m. EDT

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York

Frankie Montas had a rough few opening starts as a Yankee, but his last outing was very encouraging. Tonight, he'll be facing an Angels team that he's very familiar with from his time on the Oakland A's. When he faced them earlier this year, he notched a season-high 12 Ks.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Frankie Montas turns in his best start as a Yankee Frankie Montas turns in his best start as a Yankee https://t.co/agePlczJyH

"Frankie Montas turns in his best start as a Yankee" - Talkin' Yanks

Expect Montas to record at least seven here at home against the team that strikes out more than any other in the MLB.

MLB Player Prop #2: Pick: Alex Verdugo Over 1.5 Total Bases (+116)

Minnesota Twins vs. Boston Red Sox Match Details

Fixture: Boston Red Sox @ Minnesota Twins

Date & Time: Monday, August 29, 7:07 p.m. EDT

Venue: Target Field, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Alex Verdugo has been hot recently. Verdugo is batting .347 over the last two weeks, increasing his season mark to .283. In his previous three games, he's recorded two multi-hit games in that span.

In his career, the Boston Red Sox outfielder has hit one homer in each of his five plate appearances against Dylan Bundy, Minnesota's starter tonight. In the last three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays, he totaled nine total bases, so look for him to record two tonight.

MLB Player Prop #3: Paul Goldschmidt 2+ RBIs (+260)

Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals Match Details

Fixture: St. Louis Cardinals @ Cincinnati Reds

Date & Time: Monday, August 29, 7:07 p.m. EDT

Venue: Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, Ohio

Paul Goldschmidt is in the thick of the National League MVP race. He is currently a strong favorite (-1400), with his teammate, Nolan Arenado, slotted in behind him.

Tonight, Cincinnati will start Chase Anderson, who has a 6.75 ERA and a 1.48 WHIP. Goldschmidt and the Cardinals could have a huge game against Anderson and a poor pitching staff.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ 2 homers, 3 hits and 5 RBI on the day for Paul Goldschmidt! 33 home runs on the year! 2 homers, 3 hits and 5 RBI on the day for Paul Goldschmidt! 33 home runs on the year! https://t.co/VwzJlZRTiD

"2 homers, 3 hits and 5 RBI on the day for Paul Goldschmidt! 33 home runs on the year!" - Talkin' Baseball

Looking at the last two weeks, Goldschmidt has five homers. In the last eight games where he's recorded an RBI, they've all been multi-RBI games. He will also play in Great American Ball Park, which sees more runs than almost every other park, so look for him to drive in two from the three-spot.

