Best MLB Player Prop Bets & Picks for today: Yu Darvish & More - August 18 | 2022 MLB Season

With 11 MLB games in action, there are plenty of player props to choose from. Let's go through the best ones to add to your bet slips this Thursday, August 18.

MLB Prop #1: Yu Darvish Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-104)

San Diego Padres vs. Washington Nationals Match Details

Fixture: Washington Nationals @ San Diego Padres

Date & Time: Thursday, August 18, 9:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Petco Park, San Diego, California

Yu Darvish takes the hill tonight against the Washington Nationals. The current Nationals lineup has struggled for the most part against high velocity. This lineup is also a lot weaker than it was several weeks ago after trading away their two best bats.

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja Yu Darvish's 3 1st Inning Ks. Yu Darvish's 3 1st Inning Ks. 😷 https://t.co/cIKZqI0kwA

"Yu Darvish's 3 1st Inning Ks." - Rob Friedman

Darvish has recorded seven or more punchouts now in seven of his last nine outings. He also K'd nine Washington hitters last week, so expect him to deliver at least seven tonight.

MLB Prop #2: Alex Verdugo Over 1.5 Total Bases (+125)

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Boston Red Sox Match Details

Fixture: Boston Red Sox @ Pittsburgh Pirates

Date & Time: Thursday, August 18, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: PNC Park, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Verdugo has been on a power surge recently. He's slugging .506 in his last 89 at-bats, and he'll be facing the Pirates' J.T. Brubaker on Thursday. Brubaker has a pretty high WHIP of 1.50, and Verdugo also has a season .460 SLG off of righties.

"ALEX VERDUGO GETS THE #REDSOX ON THE BOARD WITH AN RBI SINGLE! He continues to swing the bat well. #DirtyWater" - Tyler Miliken

Verdugo will bat cleanup tonight. Expect the Red Sox outfielder to build off of last night's three-hit performance.

MLB Prop #3: Manny Machado 3+ Total Bases (+130)

San Diego Padres vs. Washington Nationals Match Details

Fixture: Washington Nationals @ San Diego Padres

Date & Time: Thursday, August 18, 9:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Petco Park, San Diego, California

Manny Machado has been red-hot these last couple of weeks. He's riding an eight-game multi-hit streak at the moment. Of these eight games, he's recorded three or more total bases in six of them.

Machado has also taken the Nationals' Anibal Sanchez deep five times in his last 21 plate appearances facing him. Look for the Padres' slugger to keep raking on Thursday.

