Best NBA Bets for Today: Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns, and Memphis Grizzlies

The 2022-23 NBA season will continue on Sunday, December 25, with ten teams in action.

Let's take a look at the three strong team bets for tonight's action, featuring the Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns, and Memphis Grizzlies.

Best NBA Team Bet #1: Philadelphia 76ers -2 (-110)

The 19-12 Philadelphia 76ers appear to finally be putting things together as they are in the midst of their best stretch of the season, winning seven consecutive games. While they lost their only meeting with the New York Knicks this season by a score of 106-104, they were without stars Joel Embiid and James Harden, who will both be available on Sunday.

Embiid is in the midst of one of the best stretches of his career as he has averaged 35.7 points per game while shooting 55.9% from the field, 52.6% from three-point range, and 90.9% from the free-throw line over the 76ers seven game winning streak. Look for his strong play to continue as he leads Philadelphia to an eighth consecutive victory. Expect the 76ers to win by at least three points.

Best NBA Team Bet #2: Phoenix Suns +3.5 (-110)

The 19-14 Phoenix Suns have lost their last two games and seven of their last ten games. They were without either Devin Booker or Chris Paul in all but three of those losses. With Booker set to return on Sunday, the Suns should resemble the team that started the season with a record of 15-6.

Now Phoenix will face the Denver Nuggets, who have won six of their past seven games to propel them into a tie for first place in the Western Conference, they should be expected to keep this a close contest. If the Suns drop their third consecutive game, don't expect it to be by more than three points.

Best NBA Team Bet #3: Memphis Grizzlies -7.5 (-110)

The 20-11 Memphis Grizzlies will face a Golden State Warriors team that eliminated them from the postseason last year.

Golden State, however, will be without several key pieces such as Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins, while Draymond Green is also questionable to play.

Memphis, on the other hand, is finally starting to get healthy. Look for the Grizzlies to take advantage of a depleted Warriors team by winning by at least eight points.

