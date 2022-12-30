Best NBA Parlay Today: Bol Bol & More (+479) - December 30 | 2022-23 NBA Regular Season

The NBA is ready for a good night of action on Friday (December 30), as we have nine games scheduled for action.

Let's take a look at the strong parlay for tonight's game featuring Bol Bol, Portland Trail Blazers, and Joel Embiid.

NBA Parlay Leg #1: Bol Bol Over 14.5 Points (-140)

With the Orlando Magic dealing with a bunch of suspensions due to the altercation between them and the Detroit Pistons a few days ago, there is going to be a huge scoring drought for the Magic. Bol Bol has been scoring well lately as he has reached double-figures in each of his last three games entering this matchup against the Washington Wizards.

Bol plays like a 7'2" point guard and will definitely shoot the ball well as he is shooting 56.2 percent from the floor and 35.3 percent from beyond the arc in his last 10 games. Go with the over as it seems very likely here.

NBA Parlay Leg #2: Portland Trail Blazers ML (-130)

The Portland Trail Blazers are on the road as they take on the Golden State Warriors and things just seem like they are looking up for Portland here. The Warriors are dealing with a lot of injuries as point guard Stephen Curry and small forward Andrew Wiggins are both out for this game.

Damian Lillard should dominate and lead the Blazers to a win here. Golden State just does not have the shooting abilities they are used to right now and that should hurt them against this Portland team.

NBA Parlay Leg #3: Joel Embiid Under 9.5 Rebounds (-110)

Joel Embiid will struggle on the glass in this game against the New Orleans Pelicans. He is not a dominant rebounding center as he is averaging 9.7 total rebounds per game thus far. In his last three games, he has grabbed 8.3 rebounds per game and with an opposing center like Jonas Valunciunas as well as guys like power forward Zion Williamson, the ability to grab rebounds is going to be a little tougher in this matchup so go with the under in Embiid's rebounds.

Three Leg Parlay Odds: +479

