Best NBA Parlay Today: Jayson Tatum & More (+530) - January 1 | 2022-23 NBA Regular Season

The NBA is ready for a good night of action on Sunday (January 1), as we have three games scheduled for action.

Let's take a look at the strong parlay for tonight's game featuring Jayson Tatum, Memphis Grizzlies, and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

NBA Parlay Leg #1: Jayson Tatum Over 29.5 Points (-120)

Jayson Tatum has been one of the best scorers in all of basketball this season, as he ranks fourth in the NBA with 31 points per game this season. He will be going up against the Denver Nuggets and this should be a very solid bet.

Having faced the Nuggets once this season already, Tatum finished with 34 points. In his last nine games, he is shooting decently well with a 45.7 shooting percentage, 32.6 percent from three, and 84.7 percent from the free-throw line. This feels like Tatum will score at least 30 points in this game as well.

NBA Parlay Leg #2: Memphis Grizzlies -4.5 (-110)

The Sacramento Kings are on the road in this game as they travel to the FedExForum to take on the Memphis Grizzlies. The Grizzlies have been absolutely dominant throughout the season as they are 14-3 inside of their home building so this should be interesting.

There is an absolute difference throughout the last few games as Sacramento is allowing 122.3 points in their last four games while Memphis is giving up 103.5 points in their previous two games.

The Grizzlies are 4-1 ATS in their last five games against the Kings so go with the Memphis Grizzlies to cover the spread here.

NBA Parlay Leg #3: Giannis Antetokounmpo Under 6.5 Assists (-125)

With the injuries to the Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis is going to have to control the ball throughout the game here against the Washington Wizards. However, he is not one to distribute the basketball to the open man. Antetokounmpo is averaging 4.6 assists per game in his last nine games so far.

Washington does not have the manpower to stop him during the game and this should be a great shot for the under to hit as the Greek Freak will not look to pass the ball much and instead look to score here.

Three Leg Parlay Odds: +530

