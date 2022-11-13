Best NBA Parlay for Tonight: Anthony Davis, Steph Curry, and Kevin Durant

The NBA season has a busy night on Sunday, November 13th with 14 teams in action. Take a look at a strong parlay for tonight's games, featuring Anthony Davis, Steph Curry, and Kevin Durant.

NBA Parlay Leg #1: Anthony Davis Over 24.5 Points (-104)

The Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the worst performing teams in the NBA so far, sitting at 2-10 through 12 games. Their struggles can hardly be blamed on the big man, Anthony Davis. The eight-time All-Star is averaging 23.1 points per game while shooting 53.4% from the field.

Brooklyn Nets have improved tremendously on the defensive side of things since starting the season as the NBA's leakiest defense. Their newfound boost in confidence is unlikely to help as they do not have the size to stop Davis. Look out for the Lakers star to dominate in the paint and finish with at least 25 points.

NBA Parlay Leg #2: Steph Curry Over 30.5 Points (-110)

Despite the struggles of the defending champions Golden State Warriors, Steph Curry has been incredible at the start of the season. Curry is averaging 33.3 points per game while shooting 52.6% from the field, 44.0% from three-point range, and 91.0% from the free-throw line. If he maintains those numbers, it would be just the second season in which a player averages at least 30 points per game with 50/40/90 shooting splits. The first? Curry's unanimous MVP season in 2015-2016.

The two-time MVP has scored at least 31 points in nine of his eleven games this season. He has taken his production to another level over his past three games, averaging 42.0 points per game while shooting 65.2% from the field and 55.3% from three-point range.

Curry and the 5-7 Warriors will be taking on the Sacramento Kings for the third time this season. In the previous two meetings, Curry averaged 40.0 points per game while shooting 60.9% from the field, 58.3% from three-point range, and 90.9% from the free-throw line. We expect Curry to once again have a big night against Sacramento by scoring at least 31 points.

NBA Parlay Leg #3: Kevin Durant Over 30.5 Points (-106)

Kevin Durant has been his usual remarkable self to start the season. The 2013-2014 MVP is averaging 30.5 points per game while shooting 52.5% from the field. Additionally, he has scored at least 25 points in each of his 13 games. Durant has scored a minimum of 32 points in six of those 13 games. However, he has not hit the 30 point mark in his last five contests.

Expect that streak to come to an end against a Los Angeles Lakers defense that has fallen off the cliff after a strong start. With LeBron James unlikely to suit up, the Lakers simply don't have a wing that possesses the size to guard Durant, which makes it difficult to place Anthony Davis on Durant. Look out for Durant to score at least 31 points.

Three Leg Parlay Odds: +587

