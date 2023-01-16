Best NBA Player Prop Bets Today: Julius Randle & More, January 16 | 2022-23 NBA Season

With nine NBA games slated for Monday, there are a bunch of different player props that are being offered.

We'll highlight the best NBA player props to target courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NBA Player Prop #1: Julius Randle Over 25.5 Points (-110)

Toronto Raptors vs New York Knicks Match Details

Fixture: Toronto Raptors @ New York Knicks

Date & Time: Monday, January 16, 2023; 3:00 pm EDT

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

Julius Randle has shown that he can do well throughout the season scoring the basketball. Randle is averaging 24.5 points per game, but is doing really well as he is averaging 29.4 points in their previous 10 games. Randle is also doing extremely well as he is coming off a 42-point performance on Sunday and is shooting well from beyond the arc throughout the season and should be able to score enough points to clear this number.

NBA Player Prop #2: Jayson Tatum Over 8.5 Rebounds (-115)

Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets Match Details

Fixture: Boston Celtics @ Charlotte Hornets

Date & Time: Monday, January 16, 2023; 1:00 pm EDT

Venue: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

Jayson Tatum has been doing very well throughout the season and he has been doing pretty well on the glass as well. He is averaging 8.2 rebounds per game and in his last 10 games is averaging 8.8 rebounds per game. In his last three games, he has had more than 8.5 rebounds each so it is very likely here as well.

NBA Player Prop #3: Giannis Antetokounmpo Over 12.5 Rebounds (-115)

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks Match Details

Fixture: Indiana Pacers @ Milwaukee Bucks

Date & Time: Monday, January 16, 2023; 2:30 pm EDT

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been doing extremely well and is listed as probable as he missed one game due to a knee injury. However, going up against the Pacers, Giannis should dominate on the glass as he is averaging 11.9 total rebounds per game thus far. In his last seven games, he is averaging an incredible 15 rebounds per game and Indiana is going to struggle to keep a body in front of the Greek Freak.

