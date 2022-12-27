Best NBA Player Prop Bets Today: LeBron James & More, December 27 | 2022-23 NBA Season

With 10 NBA games going on on Tuesday, there are a solid number of different player props that are currently being offered.

We'll highlight the best props to target courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NBA Player Prop #1: LeBron James Under 31.5 Points (-125)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Orlando Magic Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Lakers @ Orlando Magic

Date & Time: Tuesday, December 27, 7:00 pm EDT

Venue: Amway Center, Orlando, Florida

LeBron James will be on the floor tonight on the road against the Orlando Magic and is dealing with an ankle injury, but is listed as probable. He is scoring 28.7 points per game in his 13 road games thus far and needs to continue shooting better from three if he wants to be able to score enough. He is 4-for-16 (25%) in his last three games from deep, so that makes things tough. Go with the under as it seems as the most likely scenario.

NBA Player Prop #2: Chris Paul Over 30.5 Points + Assists + Rebounds (-115)

Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies Match Details

Fixture: Phoenix Suns @ Memphis Grizzlies

Date & Time: Tuesday, December 27, 8:00 pm EDT

Venue: FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns will be on the road in this game to take on the Memphis Grizzlies in a NBA Western Conference matchup. Looking at the Christmas Day game for the Suns, Paul has recorded 17 points, 16 assists, and four rebounds.

Looking at his 53 career games against Memphis thus far, Paul is averaging 17.7 points, 9.3 assists, and 3.9 rebounds, and that will really help the total be a lot better. Go with the over as this feels like he should land the 30-35 total so far.

NBA Player Prop #3: James Harden Under 10.5 Assists (-145)

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia 76ers @ Washington Wizards

Date & Time: Tuesday, December 27, 7:00 pm EDT

Venue: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

James Harden has been an incredible passer with the 76ers and especially in his last nine games as he is averaging 12.1 assists per game in that span. However, this feels like a game in which Harden will look to score more than facilitate the offense as he is better than scoring 21.8 points per game this season. Go with the under in this game as 10.5 assists is a huge number in its own right.

Poll : 0 votes