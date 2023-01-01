Best NBA Player Prop Bets Today: Nikola Jokic & More, January 1 | 2022-23 NBA Season

With only three NBA games going on on Sunday, there are a few different player props that are currently being offered.
We'll highlight the best props to target courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
NBA Player Prop #1: Nikola Jokic Under 11.5 Rebounds (-120)
Boston Celtics vs Denver Nuggets Match Details
Fixture: Boston Celtics @ Denver Nuggets
Date & Time: Sunday, January 1, 2023 8:00 pm EDT
Venue: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado
Nikola Jokic is one of the best overall players in the NBA and is going against the Boston Celtics. Expecting double-digit rebounds in this game should be a lot to ask as in their only game thus far against each other shows Boston can keep him off the glass with eight rebounds. It will be a great game, but Jokic is not going to be able to grab rebounds consistently so go with the under here.
NBA Player Prop #2: Domantas Sabonis Over 19.5 Points (-105)
Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies Match Details
Fixture: Sacramento Kings @ Memphis Grizzlies
Date & Time: Sunday, January 1, 2023 8:00 pm EDT
Venue: FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee
Domantas Sabonis is still one of the most underrated scorers in the entire sport and should be able to score well as he takes on the Memphis Grizzlies. Sabonis is dealing with a thumb injury and in his last three games, he is averaging 26.3 points per game. As long as he is healthy, he should be able to reach 20 points pretty easily here.
NBA Player Prop #3: Brook Lopez Under 1.5 Threes (-130)
Washington Wizards vs. Milwaukee Bucks Match Details
Fixture: Washington Wizards @ Milwaukee Bucks
Date & Time: Sunday, January 1, 2023 8:00 pm EDT
Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Brook Lopez has shown the ability to shoot the three-ball well throughout the season as he is shooting 35.1 percent from beyond the arc for the month of December. However, he is only attempting 4.1 threes per game in that stretch and connecting on 1.4 threes.
The Bucks are making 12.9 threes per game throughout the season and Lopez is not going to attempt enough to make multiple threes.
