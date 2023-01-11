Best NBA Player Props Today: Bucks vs. Hawks, January 11 | 2022-23 NBA Season

Two NBA Eastern Conference foes will face off for the final time this season as the Milwaukee Bucks are on the road headed towards the State Farm Arena to take on the Atlanta Hawks.

NBA Player Prop #1: John Collins Rebounds: Under 8.5 (-120)

John Collins has been a solid power forward throughout the season, but expecting him to grab rebounds is not a great bet. Collins is averaging 8.1 total rebounds, but has not done too well in this matchup as in three games against Milwaukee, he is averaging 5.3 rebounds per game thus far. The Bucks lead the league in total rebounds per game. They are going to crash the boards, making this under the better play.

NBA Player Prop #2:

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Points: Over 32.5 (-125)

Giannis Antetokounmpo has done extremely well at scoring the ball as he is third in the NBA with 31.7 points per game. In his last nine games, he has scored 33.6 points per game, while shooting 51.3 percent from the floor and 70.1 percent from the free-throw line. With Khris Middleton ruled out with knee soreness, the offense is going to fall a bit more on Giannis to do well in this matchup. Go with the over in this game as well.

NBA Player Prop #3:

Assists: Over 7.5 (+105)

Jrue Holiday has been passing the ball pretty well as the point guard for this offense, leading the team with 7.1 assists per game. In his two games this season against Atlanta, Holiday is averaging 9.5 assists and without Trae Young trying to guard him, Holiday should be able to keep possession of the basketball easier. He is coming off a nine-assist game against the New York Knicks. He has shown the ability to get the ball to the open man. All in all, take the over on Jrue Holiday's assists.

