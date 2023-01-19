Today, there are ten NBA teams taking the floor, providing us with plenty of player props to choose from. Below, we'll go through the best player props across all games, courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

NBA Player Prop #1: James Harden Over 36.5 Points, Rebounds, and Assists (-120)

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Portland Trail Blazers Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia 76ers @ Portland Trail Blazers

Date & Time: Thursday, January 19, 10:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

James Harden has had a solid season for the 76ers, and although he missed a large chunk of games, he's been pretty effective overall. Harden had a rough game on Tuesday against the Clippers, but he should bounce back tonight. The Clippers have two elite defenders in Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, but the Trail Blazers don't have a strong defensive backcourt. Prior to Tuesday, Harden was averaging a combined 41.7 points, rebounds, and assists in the month of January (eight games). In seven of his nine games this month, Harden has had at least 37 combined points, rebounds, and assists, so expect him to get back to his regular production tonight.

NBA Player Prop #2: Ben Simmons Over 15.5 Rebounds & Assists (-133)

Brooklyn Nets vs. Phoenix Suns Match Details

Fixture: Brooklyn Nets @ Phoenix Suns

Date & Time: Thursday, January 19, 10:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona

Ben Simmons recorded his first triple-double in a Nets uniform on Tuesday. He finished with ten rebounds and 11 assists, and now that Kevin Durant is set to be sidelined until at least early February, look for Simmons to pick up the slack. The former #1 overall pick has played just two games without Durant this year, but he's totaled an impressive 19 rebounds and 24 assists in these games. Tonight, he should be around double-digit rebounds and assists again, so take the over for this prop.

NBA Player Prop #3: Stephen Curry Over 38.5 Points, Rebounds, and Assists (-119)

Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics Match Details

Fixture: Golden State Warriors @ Boston Celtics

Date & Time: Thursday, January 19, 7:30 p.m. EDT

Venue: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Stephen Curry returns to Boston for the first time since lifting the Larry O'Brien Trophy when the Warriors defeated the Celtics in six games in the NBA Finals. In that series, Curry averaged 36 points, seven rebounds, and 4.3 assists in the three games played at TD Garden. Tonight, the four-time champion is coming off a 41-point, seven-rebound performance against the Wizards. Considering Curry's recent success against Boston, including a monster 32-point, six-rebound, seven-assist game against them in December, expect the Warriors' superstar to go off tonight.

