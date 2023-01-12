Best NBA Player Props Tonight: LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Pascal Siakam

The 2022-23 NBA season continues on Thursday, January 12th, with 12 teams in action. Take a look at three strong player props for tonight's action, featuring LeBron James, Joel Embiid, and Pascal Siakam.

NBA Player Prop #1: LeBron James Over 30.5 Points (-110)

Despite being in his 20th season in the NBA, LeBron James has been spectacular this season. The LA Lakers star is eighth in the league in scoring, averaging 29.1 points per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. While James has scored at least 31 points in 13 of his 31 games played, nine of those games have come in his past 13 contests.

In the twelve games he has played without Anthony Davis this season, LeBron has averaged 34.2 points per game while shooting 55.0% from the field. He has reached the 31 point mark in eight of those games. In his previous matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, the four-time NBA MVP finished with 38 points while shooting 13-23 from the field. Look for James to finish with at least 31 points in this contest.

NBA Player Prop #2: Joel Embiid Over 41.5 Points + Rebounds (-110)

Joel Embiid did not miss a beat in his return from a three-game absence. The Philadelphia 76ers star finished with 36 points and 11 rebounds in 24 minutes while shooting 12-20 from the field, 1-3 from three-point range, and 11-11 from the free-throw line. Embiid is second in the league in scoring and 12th in rebounding, averaging 33.6 points per game and 9.9 rebounds per game. The five-time All-Star is shooting 53.4% from the field, 34.1% from three-point range, and 85.8% from the free-throw line. Facing an Oklahoma City Thunder team that ranks 23rd in opponents points per game and lacks size up front, Embiid should be in line for a big game. Look for the 76ers star to finish with at least 42 combined points and rebounds, as he has done six times in his past seven games.

NBA Player Prop #3: Pascal Siakam Over 24.5 Points (-110)

Pascal Siakam is having the best season of his seven-year career as he is 14th in the league in scoring, averaging 25.8 points per game while shooting 47.4% from the field, 33.9% from three-point range, and 77.9% from the free-throw line. The Toronto Raptors star has scored at least 25 points in 17 of his 31 games played this season, including 10 of his past 12 games.

Siakam will face the 11-31 Charlotte Hornets for the second time in three nights. Charlotte, who ranks 28th in opponents points per game and 26th in defensive rating, allowed Siakam to finish with 28 points on 10-16 shooting on Tuesday. Look for Siakam to once again finish with at least 25 points against the struggling Hornets.

