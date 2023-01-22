Best NBA Player Props Tonight: LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Damian Lillard

The 2022-23 NBA season continues on Sunday, January 22nd, with 14 teams in action.

Take a look at three strong player props for tonight's action, featuring LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Damian Lillard.

NBA Player Prop #1: LeBron James Over 32.5 Points (-108)

LeBron James has continued to impress at the age of 38 despite being in his 20th season in the NBA. The Los Angeles Lakers star is currently seventh in the NBA in scoring, as he is averaging 29.6 points per game while shooting 50.6% from the field.

In nine games since turning 38, James has averaged 34.9 points per game while shooting 52.5% from the field. While he has scored 33 points in just 11 of his 36 games played this season, five of those performances have come over his past nine games.

Look for James to once again have a big night on Sunday as he finishes with at least 33 points.

NBA Player Prop #2: Steph Curry Over 26.5 Points (-120)

Steph Curry is also having a strong season as he is one spot behind LeBron James on the scoring leaderboard.

The Golden State Warriors currently ranks eighth in that department as he is averaging 29.3 points per game while shooting 48.7% from the field, 41.7% from three-point range, and 91.2% from the free-throw line.

Furthermore, Curry has scored at least 27 points in 19 of his 31 games played this season. Look for Curry to reach that total against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday night.

NBA Player Prop #3: Damian Lillard Over 30.5 Points (-118)

Damian Lillard is right behind Steph Curry on the scoring leaderboard, as he is currently ranks ninth in scoring. The Portland Trail Blazers star is averaging 29.2 points per game while shooting 44.9% from the field, 36.1% from three-point range, and 90.1% from the free-throw line.

Lillard will be facing a Los Angeles Lakers team that has struggled on the defensive end, particularly since Anthony Davis was sidelined. He has finished with at least 31 points in 14 of his 33 games played this season, including his only matchup with the Lakers.

Lillard finished with 41 points while shooting 15-25 from the field, 6-13 from three-point range, and 5-7 from the free-throw line. Expect Lillard to once again finish with at least 31 points against the Lakers.

