Nets vs Pelicans Best Player Prop Bets Today: Kevin Durant & More, January 6 | 2022-23 NBA Season

We have a fun game between two of the better teams in the NBA as the Brooklyn Nets are on the road headed towards the Smoothie King Center to take on the New Orleans Pelicans.

We'll highlight the best NBA player props to target courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NBA Player Prop #1: Kevin Durant Over 28.5 (-140)

Kevin Durant has been one of the best scoring players in the entire sport and there is definitely a chance for him to repeat or surpass his 44-point performance he had against the Chicago Bulls.

Durant has been shooting incredibly well as of late, as in his last 10 games he is shooting 60.3 percent from the floor, 44.2 percent from beyond the arc, and 97 percent from the free-throw line while averaging 29.8 points in that span.

With both Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson ruled out for this game, there is no one that can use their size or physicality to stop him so go with KD to score at least 29 points here.

NBA Player Prop #2: Ben Simmons Over 5.5 Rebounds (-130)

Ben Simmons has been improving while he is on the court throughout the season and as a 6 foot 10 inch guard, should be able to crash the boards enough to grab rebounds at a consistent rate. In his last 10 games, he is doing just that as he is averaging 6.8 rebounds per game.

This feels like a spot where he can be one of the top few rebounders in the game here for the Nets and six rebounds is not too much to ask out of him in this game.

NBA Player Prop #3: Jonas Valanciunas Over 0.5 Threes (-105)

In order to be able to play in the NBA at this point, you need to be able to shoot the three-ball at a decent rate and that is exactly what Valanciunas can do. He is shooting 35.2 percent from three-point range this season and is 35.7 percent in his last 10 games.

He hit his only three-point attempt in their only other matchup against the Nets this season. Brooklyn is 25th in the NBA with an opposing three-point percentage of 36.5 percent so they allow enough to expect JV to hit at least one tonight.

Poll : 0 votes