Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns travel to take on his old team, the Houston Texans. The Texans look forward to the 2023 NFL Draft, while the Browns look to build around their new franchise QB.

Best quarterback picks

Cash Games: Deshaun Watson, QB, Cleveland Browns (DraftKings $6.5K, FanDuel $8K)

Disclaimer: I'm not getting into the off-the-field issues.

Deshaun Watson may be a bit rusty in his return to the NFL. Against his former team, it is the perfect game to shake off the rust and still pile on the fantasy points.

Tournaments: Kyle Allen, QB, Houston Texans (Draftkings $5K, FanDuel $6.2K)

I can't imagine many are lining up to play Kyle Allen in this one. If Allen can do the unthinkable, you would benefit against a fading field.

Best running back picks

Cash Games: Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns (DraftKings $8K, FanDuel $9.6K)

Nick Chubb is as safe as they come at the fantasy RB position. The Browns should win this game by multiple scores, which shapes up as an ideal game script for the Browns' bruising back.

Tournament: Dameon Pierce, RB, Houston Texans (DraftKings $5.9K, FanDuel $6.5K)

What has happened to Dameon Pierce? Pierce was a rookie sensation for a large portion of the 2022 season. Perhaps Pierce has hit the rookie wall because his production has fallen off a cliff. Dameon draws a fantastic match-up against a Browns' defense that wilts against running backs.

Wide receivers and tight ends

Cash Games: Amari Cooper, WR, Cleveland Browns ($6.4K, FanDuel $7.8K)

Amari Cooper has been one of the more pleasant surprises for DFS players. The assumption was that Jacoby Brissett would limit Amari Cooper's upside, but Cooper has played well with the limited play at the QB position.

Cooper's season has been up-and-down given his wild home vs. away splits, but you have to think in Deshaun Watson's first game back, Amari will be heavily involved in the game plan.

Tournament: Brandin Cooks, WR, Houston Texans (DraftKings $5K, FanDuel $6.3K)

Brandin Cooks is the tournament wild card. The Houston Texans and Cooks have been at odds since the NFL trade deadline. By all accounts, he thought Houston would trade him, and as the deadline passed, he realized he would remain in NFL purgatory and was not happy about it.

The Houston Texans and Brandin Cooks have patched things up in the short term. In this game, you have to imagine the Texans will be chasing points, making Brandin Cooks a player to target in a comeback for a potential Browns stack.

Poll : 0 votes