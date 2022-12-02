Deshaun Watson or Kirk Cousins: Who is a better fantasy pick in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season?

Deshaun Watson and Kirk Cousins are both starting quarterbacks in the NFL. Both players have their strengths, weaknesses, and distinct styles of play. These players find their franchises in significantly different positions heading into Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season.

Watson is a talented QB who has been in the news for all the wrong reasons for two years. He now plays for the Cleveland Browns, who gave the Houston Texans a king's ransom to get Watson on their side. However, Deshaun Watson hasn't played a single snap for the Browns. His season debut is coming up against his old side, the Houston Texans, and that game will surely be an interesting one to watch.

Kirk Cousins is a consistent and efficient QB and he calls the shots at the 9-2 Minnesota Vikings. Since being drafted by the Washington Commanders in 2012, Cousins has been one of the best QBs in the league. This season sees him teaming up with Justin Jefferson to put the Vikings in a fantastic position to make the playoffs. Their form this season has been brilliant and they richly deserve the position they find themselves in.

We recommend that you start Kirk Cousins in Week 13 instead of Deshaun Watson. Here's why:

Why Kirk Cousins is a better fantasy pick than Deshaun Watson in Week 13

Kirk Cousins (l) - New England Patriots v Minnesota Vikings

Kirk Cousins is not be the dual-threat quarterback that Deshaun Watson is. Nor does he have the on-field reputation that Watson has historically, however, the best ability is availability. That is one thing that Cousins has had over Watson, and after nearly two years off, Watson is likely to be rusty.

What's more, Cousins has led his team to the joint second-best record in the entire NFL. Cousins should get way more credit than he does, as this isn't such an easy feat. He has one of the best wideouts in the league in Justin Jefferson, but that shouldn't take away from the incredible job he's done thus far.

Watson is arguably the better player talent-wise. But his off-field transgressions have affected his availability to play football. The Cleveland Browns were willing to take the risk and now we will see if it pays off. Watson has a long way to go before he proves that the gamble was worth it. He has the most salary money guaranteed in NFL history; let's see how that ages.

With so much uncertainty, Watson seems too much of a risk here.

Deshaun Watson and Kirk Cousins - Key Stats

Deshaun Watson is finally set to debut in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season. The All-Pro caliber QB will be coming up against his former team, the Houston Texans. This match has all the makings of being a classic, and we are looking forward to the reception. Watson put up a stat line of 4,823 passing yards, 33 touchdowns, and seven interceptions in his last active season in the NFL.

Kirk Cousins, on the other hand, is coming up against a tricky New York Jets team in his Week 13 matchup. The veteran QB will have his work cut out against a stellar Jets defense. This season, Cousins has put up a stat line of 2,760 passing yards, 17 touchdowns, and nine interceptions in eleven games.

