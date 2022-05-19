3 factors working against Deshaun Watson's potential success in 2022

Deshaun Watson seemingly has it all. He is a star in the NFL and just signed an unprecedented, fully-guaranteed deal with the Cleveland Browns worth $230 million.

But NFL fans know it is more complex than that. He faces many civil lawsuits for alleged sexual harassment and misconduct. He conducts depositions regularly, and the lawsuits are not going away anytime soon.

So it is safe to say he has distractions to deal with. He has a list of factors potentially working against him as he tries to restart his career in Cleveland.

What could hold Deshaun Watson back?

#1 - A 2022 suspension

A potential suspension in 2022 is something NFL fans have been waiting to learn more about for months. The league has quietly conducted its investigation, and we are now nearing the final third of May.

Even a four-game suspension could disrupt the entire season for the Browns and Watson. The AFC is more competitive than ever, and Watson would thus have to go right from ramping up in the preseason to sitting at home for a month. That is not an ideal way to start a new tenure.

#2 - Too much time away

It is easy to forget that the signal-caller last played during the 2020 season with the Houston Texans. He sat out the entire 2021 season. He may even get hit with a suspension to start his time with the Browns this year. That would represent a long time away from football to step in and be great again immediately.

His time away is still a factor, even if he doesn't get suspended. This represents a serious absence, and the overwhelming narrative is that he is still a top quarterback in the game. But will that translate after a year off and being part of a new system in Cleveland?

#3 - Lingering legal issues

Let's assume the NFL decides not to hand out any suspension for Watson this year. That would be seen as a win for the quarterback and his new team. However, he has 22 civil lawsuits hanging over him to deal with at a later date.

That is a lot for anyone to handle, and fans are already witnessing him focus on football and these legal matters simultaneously. This could be a significant distraction, and storylines may emerge during the season that could hurt his focus and his play.

There could be no resolution to these matters in 2022, which means this situation will be a storyline for at least another year. That is not an ideal reality when turning around an NFL franchise.

