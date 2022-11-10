The Miami Dolphins have become one of the most reliable sources of DFS goodness in the NFL. Tua Tagovailoa throws passes to two of the most dynamic weapons in the game, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

The Cleveland Browns continue to ground and pound it with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. A contract of styles in this one--what method wins out?

Today we look at the best DFS plays from this intriguing match-up.

Best quarterback picks

Cash Games: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins (DraftKings $6.7K, FanDuel $8.1K)

Tua Tagovailoa is a no-brainer weekly. The likelihood that one of, if not both, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle going off is high. The Dolphins' defense is horrendous. The combination of the two allows for high-ceiling outcomes.

Tournaments: Jacoby Brissett, QB, Cleveland Browns (Draftkings $5.4K, FanDuel $7K)

The field will be on Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins' passing game. If you choose Jacoby Brissett instead, you gain leverage against the field if the Browns have to take it to the air.

Best running back picks

Cash Games: Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns (DraftKings $8.1K, FanDuel $9K)

Nick Chubb remains one of the best pure runners in the NFL. Chubb carries a high salary but also brings a high upside. If you can make the salary work, Nick Chubb is a slam dunk.

Tournament: Kareem Hunt, RB, Cleveland Browns (DraftKings $5.3K, FanDuel $5.8K)

Kareem Hunt remains 2nd in command in the Browns' backfield. Hunt is significantly cheaper than Nick Chubb, and my best guess is that he is lower owned. In a game with a high implied total, Kareem Hunt is in play this week.

Wide receivers and tight ends

Cash game: Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins (DraftKings $9K, FanDuel $9.1K)

Tyreek Hill is one of the receivers you can play in your Cash lineup every week, regardless of match-up. The Dolphins feature Hill in down-the-field throws and high-leverage opportunities. Tyreek Hill is the safest bet in the DFS game, regardless of position.

Tournament: Amari Cooper, WR, Cleveland Browns (DraftKings $6.5K, FanDuel $7.8K)

Amari Cooper remains the top option in the Browns' passing game. The Home vs. Road splits provides some hesitancy as Amari Cooper has been sensational at home and mediocre on the road.

The Miami Dolphins' secondary is atrocious. The Browns will give up plenty of points in this one, so I have a tough time envisioning Amari Cooper having a poor performance.

