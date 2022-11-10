Donovan Peoples-Jones has become a vital member of the Cleveland Browns' offensive unit this season. The receiver has helped Kevin Stefanski's side to a 3-5 record so far, as Cleveland sits in third place in the AFC North standings.

The Browns are still in contention for a playoff berth and will partly rely on Peoples-Jones to propel them into the postseason. Even a few fantasy football managers might depend on the receiver to get them big points this weekend.

But he has even more upside: Stash Donovan Peoples-Jones.He continues to produce…Scoring 11+ points in 4 of his last 5 games.But he has even more upside:

Peoples-Jones has played in all eight games for the Browns this season. He has been a useful target for Jacoby Brissett and has linked up well with the quarterback.

It will be interesting to see how Peoples-Jones will be used as an attacking weapon once Deshaun Watson returns from his suspension.

The Browns will travel to face the Miami Dolphins in Week 10 of the 2022-23 NFL season.

Donovan Peoples-Jones fantasy points this season

Cleveland Browns WR Peoples-Jones

Peoples-Jones has recorded an impressive 417 yards on 30 receptions this term. However, he is yet to land his first touchdown of the season despite featuring in every game so far.

With his stats, Peoples-Jones has 39.9 fantasy points in total, averaging five points per game. Despite not having the most productive season of his career, the receiver has been consistent for Cleveland.

Donovan Peoples-Jones' Fantasy value for Week 10

Donovan Peoples-Jones finds himself in a fortunate situation in Cleveland. He plays on a star-studded offense, meaning he doesn't have to carry all the attention of opposing defenses.

Next to Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper, and David Njoku, Peoples-Jones has plenty of opportunities to put up big performances. Additionally, once Deshaun Watson returns, the wideout's production could likely surge in Kevin Stefanski's offense.

While Peoples-Jones has done a fine job for the Browns this season, there are other receivers in the league who could fetch you more points. We recommend that you keep the Browns receiver on your fantasy bench heading into Week 10.

Here's a list of the in-form receivers in the league that you can pick:

Tyreek Hill

Stefon Diggs

Cooper Kupp

Jaylen Waddle

Justin Jefferson

AJ Brown

Davante Adams

Ja'Marr Chase

Christian Kirk

Amari Cooper

