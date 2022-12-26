Best NFL DFS Picks for Monday Night Football: Colts vs. Chargers- December 26 | 2022 NFL Regular Season

The Los Angeles Chargers travel to the Midwest to take on the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts, who are coming off one of the most shocking defeats in NFL history, and the Chargers remain in battle for one of the Wild Card spots in the AFC. Who will be victorious on Monday Night Football?

Best quarterback picks, Colts vs. Chargers

Cash Games: Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles (DraftKings $15.6K, FanDuel $16K)

Justin Herbert should be the chalk play at QB. Herbert will have his full complement of weapons in Monday Night Football against a Colts team that has to feel the pain of the most agonizing defeats in the history of the NFL. Justin Herbert should be in every Cash game lineup.

Tournaments: Nick Foles, QB, Indianapolis (DraftKings $13.5K, FanDuel $14K)

We have seen late-season magic from Nick Foles before. Why not a Christmas miracle on Monday Night Football?

Best running back picks, Colts vs. Chargers

Cash Games: Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles (DraftKings $16.5K, FanDuel $16.5K)

Austin Ekeler is the chalk play at the RB position. The Chargers will use Ekeler as a runner and receiver in this one.

Tournament: Deon Jackson, RB, Indianapolis (DraftKings $11.4K, FanDuel $11K)

With Jonathan Taylor out for the season, Deon Jackson has stepped in to lead the Colts' running back by committee approach. Zack Moss will be involved, but Jackson is the more explosive back and will likely lead the team in touches on Monday Night Football.

Wide receivers and tight ends, Colts vs. Chargers

Cash Games: Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles (DraftKings $14.7K, FanDuel $13.5K)

Keenan Allen is the most consistent receiver on the Chargers roster. He is a chain-mover for the team. Justin Herbert commented on Allen's involvement in the offense and how it changed things with Keenan in the lineup. Look for Indianapolis' defense to prioritize taking Mike Williams' big-play ability away and giving up the underneath passing game, which plays into the hands of Keenan Allen.

Tournament: Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis (DraftKings $12.3K, FanDuel $13K)

Things have been rocky for Michael Pittman Jr. in 2022. Pittman Jr. has not had the stellar season that many in the DFS community had predicted. QB's play around him has been unpredictable to flat-out badly. Pittman Jr. hasn't shinned in any games that I can recall. Enter Nick Foles on Monday Night Football. If there is anything that we know about Nick Foles, it is that he will give his big, physical receivers a chance to make plays down the football field. Can Nick Foles unlock the DFS potential of Michael Pittman Jr.? Worth a tournament roll-of-the-dice to find out.

