Best NFL Player Props for Monday: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Indianapolis Colts - NFL Week 16 - December 26 | 2022 NFL Season

The Los Angeles Chargers will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday, December 26, at Lucas Oil Stadium in NFL Regular Season action, and this game will have some playoff implications.

The Chargers are fighting for one of the AFC Wild Card spots this season with an 8-6 record and are currently the sixth seed in the conference. The Colts are trying to see exactly what they have as they head into next season.

The best player props for this specific matchup are listed below:

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Indianapolis Colts Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Indianapolis Colts

Date and Time: Monday, December 26, 8:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

PROP #1: Justin Herbert, Passing Yards - Over 279.5 (-115 on DraftKings)

Justin Herbert has been one of the best throwers in football and the over should be the better play here. He is completing passes at an extremely solid level as he has a 67.9 completion percentage throughout the month of December. Herbert has done extremely well in his last three games as he is averaging 338.3 passing yards per game in that stretch.

PROP #2: Austin Ekeler, Rushing Yards - Under 53.5 (-115 on DraftKings)

Austin Ekeler is a great back that can get involved in the passing game and that will be a large percentage of his touches. Having Justin Herbert under center limits the number of rushing attempts throughout the game and that means Ekeler is not going to get into a groove pounding the rock.

In the previous four games, Ekeler is averaging just 39.5 rushing yards per game. All in all, take the under in this game as well.

PROP #3: Michael Pittman Jr., Receptions - Over 5.5 (-120 on DraftKings)

The way to get receptions, the ball has to be thrown in his direction and Pittman is averaging nine targets in his last five games. The only question is the quarterback play, but Pittman is going to be the Colts' best skilled player on the field and should dominate here.

He is also tied for 10th in the NFL with 86 receptions this season before this Week 16 matchup, so expect Pittman to do well throughout this game and get at least six targets.

