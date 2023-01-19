Best NFL DFS Picks for Saturday: Eagles vs. Giants- Divisional Round- January 21 | 2023 NFL Playoffs

The Philadelphia Eagles host the New York Giants in a battle between the NFL's NFC East rivals that will determine who will be one of the participants in the NFC Championship.

Cash Games: Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles (DraftKings $7.6K, FanDuel $9K)

Jalen Hurts is now a month removed from his shoulder injury. Hurts has all of his weapons healthy and coming off a bye to recharge their batteries. The Eagles' offense should be electric in their playoff debut, and Jalen Hurts will be a big part of the offensive game plan.

Tournaments: Daniel Jones, QB, New York Giants (DraftKings $5.8K, FanDuel $7.4K)

Daniel Jones played the best game of his NFL career last weekend against the Minnesota Vikings. Jones threw accurate passes all game and utilized his legs relentlessly, elevating his fantasy ceiling.

Cash Games: Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants (DraftKings $7.9K, FanDuel $8.5K)

Saquon Barkley is the bell cow back for the New York Giants. Barkley receives plenty of touches, and rightfully so. The Eagles have not seen a healthy Saquon Barkley this season, and he could be an 'X-factor' on Saturday night.

Tournament: Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles (DraftKings $5.7K, FanDuel $7.2K)

The Eagles' offense moves the ball most effectively when mixing in the running game. Miles Sanders has been used sparingly down the stretch to give him rest and restore his health. Expect the Eagles to remove any restrictions in the playoffs. Behind one of the best offensive lines in the NFL, expect Miles Sanders to have himself a game against the Giants on Saturday night.

Cash Games: A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles (DraftKings $7.6K, FanDuel $8.3K)

A.J. Brown is the cash game option at the receiver position every week. The chemistry between Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown has been noted as nauseaming. Hurts and Brown are in sync, and there are many ways to utilize a player like A.J. Brown in the offense. The Eagles use Brown in the underneath crossing and the deep passing game. Brown feels matchup-proof given how effective the Eagles' offense has been this season.

Tournament: DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles (DraftKings $7.2K, FanDuel $7.4K)

DeVonta Smith was on fire during the 2nd-half of the season. Jalen Hurts moved the ball around more often to other skill position players not named A.J. Brown. The Giants' defense will likely focus on stopping Brown, which should open up several one-on-one opportunities for DeVonta Smith. Coming off of a bye week and keeping the starters fresh, expect the Eagles' offense to roll on all cylinders.

