Best NFL DFS Picks for Saturday: Giants vs. Vikings- December 24 | 2022 NFL Regular Season

The New York Giants travel Midwest to face the Minnesota Vikings in a match-up dripping in playoff intrigue. The Vikings remain in the hunt for the #1 seed, while the Giants try to fend off teams for one of the final wildcard births.

Best quarterback picks

Cash Games: Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings (DraftKings $6.3K, FanDuel $7.7K)

Kirk Cousins has the better weapons around him, making him the safer option of the two QBs. Cousins makes sense as the Cash game option in this one.

Tournaments: Daniel Jones, QB, New York Giants (DraftKings $5.6K, FanDuel $7.4K)

Daniel Jones may have the ceiling performance, given his ability to run the ball with his legs.

Best running back picks

Cash Games: Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants (DraftKings $7.9K, FanDuel $8.5K)

The Giants want to slow this game down as much as they can. New York don't want to get into a track meet with Minnesota. Saquon Barkley is their best option as a runner and a receiver in short yardage. Expect the Giants to lean on Barkley to the tune of 25+ touches.

Tournament: Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings (DraftKings $7.2K, FanDuel $8.7K)

It wasn't looking great for Dalvin Cook in the first half last week. The Colts' defense was all over the Vikings, but the Vikings came back, and Dalvin Cook was one of the catalysts for the comeback. Expect the Vikings to involve Dalvin Cook early and often in this one.

Wide receivers and tight ends

Cash Games: Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings (DraftKings $9.3K, FanDuel $9.3K)

Justin Jefferson is the Chalk play at the receiver position weekly. Even last week, when fellow receiver K.J. Osborn is going off, Justin Jefferson still gets his. Jefferson is a terrific talent and seems to get open at will, and the Vikings do a phenomenal job of scheming him open. Jefferson is one of the safest plays in DFS for Saturday's slate.

Tournament: Darius Slayton, WR, New York Giants (DraftKings $5.2K, FanDuel $6.3K)

The New York Giants will have to score points on Saturday if they wish to keep up with the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings score on anyone, so the Giants will likely have to open up the offense more than they are accustomed to. Daniel Jones played well on Sunday Night Football, so the QB play isn't the question. The Vikings' secondary has been abysmal for the 2022 season. I see no reason why you can't trust Darius Slayton in your DFS lineup. Slayton is the only receiving game in town for the Giants, so a ceiling performance is in the cards.

